Repost: Love Your Body

1/27/15: Three photographers, Sophie Spinelle, Carey Lynne and Maxine Nienow, are doing their part to expand the definition of beauty.

In 2009, they started Shameless Photography, a photographic collective aimed at taking pictures of women and making their clients feel beautiful and confident. While their subjects may not have “ideal” body types, these photographers are so good at putting the women at ease that the results are undeniably sexy, fun, and body positive.

There’s something extra appealing about a woman who is feeling comfortable with herself.

“I’m shocked all over again. I keep looking at the pictures and thinking “Is that femme fatale really me?”

In addition to their commercial shoots, Shameless Photography holds an annual “Love Your Body” contest. Women are invited to write love letters to their bodies. The winners get a free photoshoot with Shameless Photography.

You can follow Shameless Photography on their website and on Instagram.