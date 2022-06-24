My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Everyone Wants to Be a Cat

by 1 Comment

Hot Club du Nax

Hot Club du Nax is a Gypsy jazz collective from Austria. The band was born during a series of jam sessions in 2016 at the Innsbruck bar known as The NAX.

“Everybody wants to be a cat,
because a cat’s the only cat who knows where it’s at.
Everybody’s pickin’ up on that feline beat,’cause everything else is obsolete.”

– Everybody Wants to Be a Cat by Floyd Huddleston & Al Rinker (from the movie The Aristocats)

The band’s covers are so thoroughly enjoyable, I’ve been bingeing their playlists since I discovered them. Isobel Cope’s jazzy, perfectly-laid-back vocals are making me long for a jazz gig. I so miss making that music!

You can follow Hot Club du Nax on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Everyone Wants to Be a Cat

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    June 24, 2022 at 6:23 am

    OH!! That sure brings back tons of memories. They got the 50’s sound and looks. Extremely enjoyable and a great way to start the day. I will be going back to them again and again. They have a little of New Orleans sound also. — Hal who is smiling today.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.