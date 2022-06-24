Everyone Wants to Be a Cat

Hot Club du Nax

Hot Club du Nax is a Gypsy jazz collective from Austria. The band was born during a series of jam sessions in 2016 at the Innsbruck bar known as The NAX.

“Everybody wants to be a cat,

because a cat’s the only cat who knows where it’s at.

Everybody’s pickin’ up on that feline beat,’cause everything else is obsolete.” – Everybody Wants to Be a Cat by Floyd Huddleston & Al Rinker (from the movie The Aristocats)

The band’s covers are so thoroughly enjoyable, I’ve been bingeing their playlists since I discovered them. Isobel Cope’s jazzy, perfectly-laid-back vocals are making me long for a jazz gig. I so miss making that music!

You can follow Hot Club du Nax on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.