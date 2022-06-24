Everyone Wants to Be a Cat

Hot Club du Nax is a Gypsy jazz collective from Austria. The band was born during a series of jam sessions in 2016 at the Innsbruck bar known as The NAX.
“Everybody wants to be a cat,– Everybody Wants to Be a Cat by Floyd Huddleston & Al Rinker (from the movie The Aristocats)
because a cat’s the only cat who knows where it’s at.
Everybody’s pickin’ up on that feline beat,’cause everything else is obsolete.”
The band’s covers are so thoroughly enjoyable, I’ve been bingeing their playlists since I discovered them. Isobel Cope’s jazzy, perfectly-laid-back vocals are making me long for a jazz gig. I so miss making that music!
You can follow Hot Club du Nax on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
June 24, 2022 at 6:23 am
OH!! That sure brings back tons of memories. They got the 50’s sound and looks. Extremely enjoyable and a great way to start the day. I will be going back to them again and again. They have a little of New Orleans sound also. — Hal who is smiling today.
