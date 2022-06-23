Based in Delray Beach, Florida, Kaqchi is a mobile accessories boutique with the motto “Empowering women, one bead at a time.” I love that! They sell handmade beaded “obsessories” that create jobs, independence, and opportunity for women and families around the world.

“Named after an ancient Mayan language, Kaqchikel (ka-CHEE-kel), each piece is meticulously handcrafted by indigenous Mayan women in Guatemala. Using premium nylon and exquisite glass beads, each KAQCHI product promises durability and elegance. Co-founded by Kristie Maloney & Kimberly Hickey, their admiration for Mayan beadwork inspired them to seek artisans to create custom accessories. It didn’t take long before the KAQCHI movement was born, building a team of talented women to support through fair trade.” – About Kaqchi

The pieces they sell are really lovely, and their prices seem very reasonable, too! I’m definitely going to treat myself (but how to choose…)

You can see more of the lovely work commissioned by Kaqchi on their website, on Etsy, and on Instagram and Facebook.