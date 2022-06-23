Based in Delray Beach, Florida, Kaqchi is a mobile accessories boutique with the motto “Empowering women, one bead at a time.” I love that! They sell handmade beaded “obsessories” that create jobs, independence, and opportunity for women and families around the world.
“Named after an ancient Mayan language, Kaqchikel (ka-CHEE-kel), each piece is meticulously handcrafted by indigenous Mayan women in Guatemala. Using premium nylon and exquisite glass beads, each KAQCHI product promises durability and elegance. Co-founded by Kristie Maloney & Kimberly Hickey, their admiration for Mayan beadwork inspired them to seek artisans to create custom accessories. It didn’t take long before the KAQCHI movement was born, building a team of talented women to support through fair trade.”– About Kaqchi
The pieces they sell are really lovely, and their prices seem very reasonable, too! I’m definitely going to treat myself (but how to choose…)
You can see more of the lovely work commissioned by Kaqchi on their website, on Etsy, and on Instagram and Facebook.
June 23, 2022 at 7:53 am
The ‘dream catchers’ are outstanding. I give them ten stars. All of the others are very good also. Love is in the air – Hal
June 23, 2022 at 9:50 am
Yes it is!
June 23, 2022 at 9:27 am
They are pretty.
June 23, 2022 at 9:51 am
They are, and I love that they’re helping people in distressed areas of the world support themselves!
June 23, 2022 at 9:40 am
First of all, the word “obsessories” is amazingly perfect for how I relate to my costume jewellery. I absolutely love all of their rainbow pieces in particular and I may well have to treat myself to one or two.
June 23, 2022 at 9:51 am
Me, too! Having trouble deciding, as usual…
