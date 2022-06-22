My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Loving Day

by 3 Comments

I have just learned of something wonderful I absolutely had to share. On July 10, Lincoln Center in NYC is hosting a (Re)Wedding for anyone whose wedding plans were derailed by Covid. The event has been aptly scheduled in honor of “Loving Day,” the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial marriage. While I’m somewhat perplexed as to why it’s being held in July rather than on June 12, which is the typically-observed anniversary of the Loving v. Virginia case resolution, it’s still a lovely, slightly heartbreaking idea! Whoever thought this up deserves many, many blessings.

Hooray for love! XOXOXO

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Loving Day

  1. Prior...
    June 22, 2022 at 7:27 pm

    This is great news
    Thanks for sharing
    And I hope it helps a lot of couples out!
    ❤️❤️

  2. janhaltn
    June 22, 2022 at 7:34 pm

    I think it was in the Hollywood CA area but not that long ago a huge number of people got married in a public event like this. This is interesting. Hal

  3. bcparkison
    June 22, 2022 at 7:35 pm

    Lets hope they can pull this off.

