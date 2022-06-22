I have just learned of something wonderful I absolutely had to share. On July 10, Lincoln Center in NYC is hosting a (Re)Wedding for anyone whose wedding plans were derailed by Covid. The event has been aptly scheduled in honor of “Loving Day,” the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial marriage. While I’m somewhat perplexed as to why it’s being held in July rather than on June 12, which is the typically-observed anniversary of the Loving v. Virginia case resolution, it’s still a lovely, slightly heartbreaking idea! Whoever thought this up deserves many, many blessings.

Hooray for love! XOXOXO