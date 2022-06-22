I have just learned of something wonderful I absolutely had to share. On July 10, Lincoln Center in NYC is hosting a (Re)Wedding for anyone whose wedding plans were derailed by Covid. The event has been aptly scheduled in honor of “Loving Day,” the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial marriage. While I’m somewhat perplexed as to why it’s being held in July rather than on June 12, which is the typically-observed anniversary of the Loving v. Virginia case resolution, it’s still a lovely, slightly heartbreaking idea! Whoever thought this up deserves many, many blessings.
Hooray for love! XOXOXO
June 22, 2022 at 7:27 pm
This is great news
Thanks for sharing
And I hope it helps a lot of couples out!
❤️❤️
June 22, 2022 at 7:34 pm
I think it was in the Hollywood CA area but not that long ago a huge number of people got married in a public event like this. This is interesting. Hal
June 22, 2022 at 7:35 pm
Lets hope they can pull this off.
