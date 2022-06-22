The Cutest Marshmallows

Marshmelli

Today, I’m delighted to bring you the little, lovable clay creatures made in Durham in the U.K. by Mel, known as Marshmelli. Each of the squee-worthy creations starts with a marshmallow shape, and they are truly darling. I am, of course, completely obsessed with the penguins, but honestly, I find them all incredibly appealing. If Mel ever restocks her Etsy shop, I’m going to definitely be doing some shopping for the little nieces and nephew.

You can see all of the talented Mel’s work on Instagram and you can bookmark the (currently empty) shop on Etsy.