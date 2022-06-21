Upwardly Mobile

Antje Roitzsch

I have found myself in many modern living spaces since I first began my real estate career, and without fail, I am always most drawn to the homes that feature art. Mobiles are one of my favorite forms of art, and today’s beautiful work by Antje Roitzsch is really exceptional. Roitzsch works in a cool variety of materials including painted cedar and copper. The artist’s mastery of balance, both from a design and an engineering sense, is truly impressive.

Originally from Germany, the artist’s education in a Waldorf school gave her an appreciation for and a deep understanding of visual language. I’m also taken with Roitzsch’s explanation of how to appreciate her works:

“Take a moment to breathe. Watch the mobiles move and come to your own center. The gracefully moving sculptures have the potential to transform the energy of the room and yourself. Watching the ever-changing shapes awakens curiosity, imagination, the sense of wonder and magic. Let yourself be transported on the air current and enter into a meditative state of calm grounding.” – Antje Roitzsch’s Artist Statement

If our ceilings weren’t so darned low, I would absolutely be hanging one of her wonderful pieces.

You can see all of Antje Roitzsch’s wonderful work on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Etsy.