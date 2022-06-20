Love. Peace. Create.

Sherry Taylor Coulis/LovePeaceCreate

Happy pride week! I thought I’d kick off the week with some beautiful rainbow-hued glass and resin pieces made by Sherry Taylor Coulis and sold in her shop LovePeaceCreate.

“I have always been fascinated with art since I learned how to color. I starting making crafts 30 years ago, and am pretty much self taught… I create all types of different media, so don’t be surprised if my inventory is all over the place!” -About Sherry on Etsy

I love how unique and unexpected her pieces are. Of course, I’m most partial to her rainbow-colored work, but I honestly find it all pretty incredible. She’s giving me the itch to learn glass fusing. If I could only find the time…

You can purchase Sherry Taylor Coulis’s beautiful work in her Etsy shop, and you can follow her on Instagram.