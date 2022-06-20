Love. Peace. Create.

Happy pride week! I thought I’d kick off the week with some beautiful rainbow-hued glass and resin pieces made by Sherry Taylor Coulis and sold in her shop LovePeaceCreate.
“I have always been fascinated with art since I learned how to color. I starting making crafts 30 years ago, and am pretty much self taught… I create all types of different media, so don’t be surprised if my inventory is all over the place!”-About Sherry on Etsy
I love how unique and unexpected her pieces are. Of course, I’m most partial to her rainbow-colored work, but I honestly find it all pretty incredible. She’s giving me the itch to learn glass fusing. If I could only find the time…
You can purchase Sherry Taylor Coulis’s beautiful work in her Etsy shop, and you can follow her on Instagram.
June 20, 2022 at 10:10 am
I wasn’t trying very hard but I couldn’t find one that I didn’t like. My favorite is the paint pellet. Hal
June 20, 2022 at 10:25 am
Isn’t that one lovely? I think that’s my favorite, too.
