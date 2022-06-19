Repost: I Couldn’t Resist June 19, 2022 by Donna from MyOBT 5 Comments 6/22/15: “In the event of a loss of cabin pressure, a cat will drop from the area over your seat. Please place the cat over your nose and mouth. If you are travelling with children, please put on your own cat before assisting them.” Rate this:Share:Share on TumblrTweetPrintEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related Author: Donna from MyOBT I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
June 19, 2022 at 6:38 am
HAHAHAHA Great stuff. I always enjoy my day more when Donna can get me laughing first thing in the morning. This worked. Hal
June 19, 2022 at 11:01 am
I’m so glad the dumb little thing survived the flight!
June 19, 2022 at 7:32 am
So funny! Cat says, “Heck of a landing, but I’m outta here!” 😹
June 19, 2022 at 11:03 am
That was one fairly calm cat, considering!
June 19, 2022 at 9:25 am
Oh my …At least he held on for dear life.
