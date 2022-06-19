Repost: I Couldn’t Resist

My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

6/22/15: “In the event of a loss of cabin pressure, a cat will drop from the area over your seat. Please place the cat over your nose and mouth. If you are travelling with children, please put on your own cat before assisting them.”

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    June 19, 2022 at 6:38 am

    HAHAHAHA Great stuff. I always enjoy my day more when Donna can get me laughing first thing in the morning. This worked. Hal

  2. lois
    June 19, 2022 at 7:32 am

    So funny! Cat says, “Heck of a landing, but I’m outta here!” 😹

  3. bcparkison
    June 19, 2022 at 9:25 am

    Oh my …At least he held on for dear life.

