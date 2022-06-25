Repost: Etsy Wins

6/17/16: Here are some (estimated) statistics:

Year I first started obsessing about Etsy: 2010

Hours per week I spend browsing Etsy: 20

Hours per week I spend writing Etsomnia: 7

Average number of Etsy-related posts I write per month: 10

In other words, I’ve spent approximately 7,000 hours on Etsy. Personally, I think that number looks a little low, but I digress.

In all my thousands of hours on Etsy, and in spite of all the stellar Etsy sellers I’ve profiled, I’ve never, ever come across something this fantastic. Are you ready?

Costumes for horses. That’s right. I said Costumes. For. Horses. These are the most adorable things I’ve ever seen, and I now need to go get a horse so I can dress him up.

I was doing research for my ‘Murica Etsomnia post, and when this came up, I thought . . . Well, actually, I thought nothing because I passed out from joy. When I came to, though, I thought, “there can’t be more.” Wrong. There are hundreds of items in this shop, and I lost a very happy hour browsing and going “squee.” This leaves dog and cat costumes in the dust!

Dear Pat Davis of MyBuddyBling, Take my money, please. I don’t need it. All I require is a never-ending stream of photos of horses in costumes. Your biggest fan, Donna P.S. Have you thought about a bumble bee costume?

All images property of MyBuddyBling.