My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Etsy Wins

by 4 Comments

Image by SteveHarvey.com

6/17/16: Here are some (estimated) statistics:

  • Year I first started obsessing about Etsy: 2010
  • Hours per week I spend browsing Etsy: 20
  • Hours per week I spend writing Etsomnia: 7
  • Average number of Etsy-related posts I write per month: 10

In other words, I’ve spent approximately 7,000 hours on Etsy. Personally, I think that number looks a little low, but I digress.

In all my thousands of hours on Etsy, and in spite of all the stellar Etsy sellers I’ve profiled, I’ve never, ever come across something this fantastic. Are you ready?

horse 1aCostumes for horses. That’s right. I said Costumes. For. Horses. These are the most adorable things I’ve ever seen, and I now need to go get a horse so I can dress him up.

I was doing research for my ‘Murica Etsomnia post, and when this came up, I thought . . . Well, actually, I thought nothing because I passed out from joy. When I came to, though, I thought, “there can’t be more.” Wrong. There are hundreds of items in this shop, and I lost a very happy hour browsing and going “squee.” This leaves dog and cat costumes in the dust!

Dear Pat Davis of MyBuddyBling,

Take my money, please. I don’t need it. All I require is a never-ending stream of photos of horses in costumes.

Your biggest fan,

Donna

P.S. Have you thought about a bumble bee costume?

All images property of MyBuddyBling.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Repost: Etsy Wins

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    June 25, 2022 at 10:00 am

    No comment — Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    June 25, 2022 at 10:28 am

    What ever floats your boat. Donna….really ??

    Like

    Reply

