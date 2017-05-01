Seeing Double

Claiming to be run by “a pair of weirdo twins from Canada,” the Tumblr known as twin-niwt is full of glorious images of twins, doubles, duplicates, and pairings. Though not all are actual twins (see niwt below), they are nonetheless strikingly similar, and the visual impact of all of those doubles is stylish and haunting and memorable. Curated by photo editor Sandrine Kerfante, the cumulative effect is a real mind trip. I’ve included some of my faves, but to get the the full impact, you really need to check out twin-niwt.

Niwt: The Urban Dictionary defines niwt (twin spelled backwards) as “If you are friends with someone, and you are practically twins, but you are not related. You have similar characteristics, appearances, and usually act the same. You are best friends.” I had no idea that was a thing! Lady Twin (Hi, LT!) and I may have a new name for ourselves…

Oh, and there’s a book, too:

“Twins, reflections, doubles, duplicates, and pairings are brought together in these dreamy images compiled by French photo curator and blogger Sandrine Kerfante. Fashion-forward, smart, and beautiful, this is the perfect gift for girlfriends with great taste who feel as close as sisters, actual sisters who feel as close as twins, and actual twins who will see their duality reflected in all kinds of intriguing new ways.” Book jacket, Two of a Kind

All images are the property of mysterious strangers on the internet. (Sorry, that’s the best I could do.)