Albinism is an hereditary genetic trait characterized by a melanin deficiency. It typically presents as a lack of coloration in skin, hair, and often eyes, and appears across the animal kingdom. Some cultures have revered those affected with albinism, others have ostracized them, but it’s fairly unusual that they are celebrated as the beauties they are.

But portrait photographer Yulia Taits does just that. Her project, Porcelain Beauty, features people with albinism in photos that are sensitive and ethereal and indisputably beautiful.

All images property of Yulia Taits.