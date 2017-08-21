My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Porcelain Beauty

by Leave a comment

tates

Yulia Taits

Albinism is an hereditary genetic trait characterized by a melanin deficiency. It typically presents as a lack of coloration in skin, hair, and often eyes, and appears across the animal kingdom. Some cultures have revered those affected with albinism, others have ostracized them, but it’s fairly unusual that they are celebrated as the beauties they are.

But portrait photographer Yulia Taits does just that. Her project, Porcelain Beauty, features people with albinism in photos that are sensitive and ethereal and indisputably beautiful.

You can see more of Taits’ photos on her website and her Instagram.

All images property of Yulia Taits.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s