How to Watch the 2017 Solar Eclipse

I read this article last week, and it really struck a chord with me. It’s full of advice, both practical and emotional, for viewing tomorrow’s solar eclipse.
Five Things You Must Not Do During Totality at the Solar Eclipse
And here’s the solar eclipse path map, in case you haven’t seen it.
Happy viewing!
August 20, 2017 at 4:27 pm
Lunch time for me and the eclipse here in sunny FL. Can’t wait!
August 20, 2017 at 10:17 pm
Have fun!
August 20, 2017 at 4:57 pm
I’m very excited to see the 98% coverage here in Charlotte, NC! The tip
about appreciating all of the things happing at once was great, thank you!
August 20, 2017 at 10:18 pm
I think it’s really good advice on a regular day. Tomorrow, it’s positively necessary!
August 20, 2017 at 5:54 pm
We have joined the hoards which traveled to Charleston, SC. Fingers crossed for a clear sky tomorrow. If we aren’t so lucky, well it was still a fun adventure.
August 20, 2017 at 10:18 pm
Wait, what? Aren’t we having drinks tomorrow?
August 20, 2017 at 6:24 pm
We have our eclipse glasses ready. We aren’t getting totality here in PA, of course, but it’s still going to be a cool experience. It’s been over a decade since my last eclipse experience and I was on my own in the garden so this is going to be a much more fun experience.
