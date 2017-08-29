My OBT

Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help

harvey 1

Photo: GlobalGiving

As someone once trounced by a hurricane, my heart really goes out to those in the path of this week’s storm.

The Houston Chronicle has assembled a list of ways to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. If you’re looking for ways to do your part, check out their article listing organizations helping out with the relief efforts, doing everything from collecting funds, food, and clothes to finding temporary homes for people and animals displaced by the storm.

Sending my love and wishing the best of luck to those affected by this terrible storm and continuing flooding.

Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast

Photo: Joe Raedle

