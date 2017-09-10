Try as I might, I cannot stop staring at these hypnotic images by photographer Balint Alovits. The photography project, shot in staircases around Budapest, is called Time Machine, and it feels like you could almost follow the stairs down to the year they were built.

I’m an especially big fan of Alovits’s mastery of his frame. These are not easy subjects to capture, but he truly does them justice. He beautifully explores geometry as art, and I am 100% mesmerized by his work.

Follow Alovits on his website, Facebook, and Instagram.

All images property of Balint Alovits.

