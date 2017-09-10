Try as I might, I cannot stop staring at these hypnotic images by photographer Balint Alovits. The photography project, shot in staircases around Budapest, is called Time Machine, and it feels like you could almost follow the stairs down to the year they were built.
I’m an especially big fan of Alovits’s mastery of his frame. These are not easy subjects to capture, but he truly does them justice. He beautifully explores geometry as art, and I am 100% mesmerized by his work.
Follow Alovits on his website, Facebook, and Instagram.
All images property of Balint Alovits.
(Via)
September 10, 2017 at 8:44 am
They are definitely cool. I have tried to take similar pictures (usually long rows of Tori shrine gates, or in long buildings, but never quite get the shot I am looking for.
In this case, I especially love the triangular staircase. I wonder if the building it is in is also triangular.
LikeLiked by 3 people
September 10, 2017 at 12:49 pm
Wow!!🙌🙌🙌
LikeLike