This weekend, we’re going to the Miss Fire Island drag competition, one of my favorite events of the year. I’ll be sharing my photos with you in about a week, but in the meantime, I’m leaving you with something mind-blowing.

This is the art of Londoner Daniel Lismore, and it completely transcends drag. He started as an infamous club kid, and made a name for himself as London’s most outrageous dresser. As that life was starting to wear on him, he managed to score a job with fashion designer Sorapol, with whom he spent six glorious years. His iconic style inspired a gallery exhibition, which, in turn, spawned a book, Daniel Lismore: Be Yourself, Everyone Else is Already Taken. In late 2016, after the book hit the stands, Lismore made the difficult decision to step down as Sorapol’s Creative Director to devote more time to his art. And that’s all I can remember.

I did hours of research on the very talented Lismore on Tuesday night, and wrote a long and thoughtful post about his art. However, the WordPress gods decided to delete it from everywhere, so I was forced to start over with not enough time to do it justice. So I’m going to let the lovely lad’s photos tell the story for me.

You can follow the lovely Lismore on his blog and on Instagram, Facebook, and Tumblr.

All images property of Daniel Lismore.