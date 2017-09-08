In the Green

Embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning creates beautiful little house plants you cannot kill. Although she earned a BFA in fiber and material studies, it was really when she started embroidery as a hobby that she found her true calling. Entirely self taught, Benning’s mastery of her art is nonetheless immediately obvious.

Benning lists her style inspirations as Midcentury design, antique textiles, and her own potted plant collection. She uses her thread as a painter uses paint, creating lifelike, lovable images that would brighten a space every bit as much as the real thing.

With more than 10K sales on Etsy alone, her embroidery is understandably incredibly popular. As generous as she is talented, Benning offers a monthly pattern program on Etsy and also teaches her embroidery techniques in masterclasses.

You can check out all Benning’s work on her website, and on Facebook, Instagram, and Etsy.

All images property of Sarah K. Benning.