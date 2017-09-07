Etsomnia™ 153: History Repeating

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” -George Santayana

According to Elle Magazine, one of the big fall 2017 fashion trends is plaid. Good grief, not this again. Let’s review. They did a pretty good job with plaid in the fifties. They screwed it all up in the sixties. It got even uglier in the seventies. They attempted to make it “modern” in the eighties. It sort of hung around at the edges in the nineties. And then it seemed like it was going to just waste away. But now, here we are again. Have we learned nothing from history? Yes, sometimes, it was fun, and sometimes it worked, but mostly, it just plain didn’t.

