Etsomnia™ 153: History Repeating

Better keep a bucket handy. Guess what’s back this season?
‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” -George Santayana
According to Elle Magazine, one of the big fall 2017 fashion trends is plaid. Good grief, not this again. Let’s review. They did a pretty good job with plaid in the fifties. They screwed it all up in the sixties. It got even uglier in the seventies. They attempted to make it “modern” in the eighties. It sort of hung around at the edges in the nineties. And then it seemed like it was going to just waste away. But now, here we are again. Have we learned nothing from history? Yes, sometimes, it was fun, and sometimes it worked, but mostly, it just plain didn’t.
I imagine these are the kind of chairs people die in, and then aren’t discovered until the neighbors noticed the smell
I have linked to this shirt before, but it’s too hilarious to resist. Plus Bath Mat Chicken is a pretty good band name.
Perfect if you’re dressing as a 1960s sofa for Halloween
Looks like someone trying to pull off their Snuggie as outerwear. And failing.
If the seller is right and this is what passes for country chic, I’m starting to understand what’s wrong with the country
What’s worse than one ugly plaid? All of them!
Girl, no one is going to want to do si do with you if you stand like that!
This poor unfortunate shower curtain looks like it comes pre-spidered
How many lumberjacks had to die to make this gown?
“Never worn.” What a surprise.
Mid-century meh.
While not my color, this mini dress with matching plaid shawl sure is cute! By RoseleinRarities
I guess it’s fair to say the plaid doesn’t make it any worse…
Whoever ends up with this “sexy” plaid nightgown should sue for loss of consortium
This is a memory quilt. Whoever she is, she must have banged a helluva lot of cowboys!
Since I did attend catholic school for a time, plaid will always hold a special place in my heart. When I picture any of my junior high school crushes…their are in their kilts.
As for fashion….oddly enough, several people were wearing plaid at work yesterday. I used it as an occasion to teach the pronunciation of the word.
