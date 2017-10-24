Today’s beautiful thing is a little more quiet and contemplative than my usual fare. This is “Fox and The Whale,” a gorgeous animated short that follows a little fox looking for a mysterious whale. Directed by former Dreamworks animator Robin Joseph, the film seems like an ode to searchers everywhere.
The artwork is so gorgeous, it feels to me like any frame from the film would make a beautiful piece of art. The backgrounds and many of the characters are very lush and painterly, and the complex sound design adds a great deal to the realistic feeling of the film. Interestingly, though, a few characters including the fox himself are more geometric and minimalistic.
“Fox and The Whale” gave me such a lovely sense of peace. It made me feel like I’ve been out in nature instead of sitting in a tiny apartment, working on a laptop. I hope you enjoy this big little film as much as I did. I’m off to watch it again!
October 24, 2017 at 6:43 am
That was stunning. I think watching this was also as close as I get to a meditative State. It was so immersive and sensory and evocative. From an animation point of view, aside from the meticulous attention to detail, I loved that the animator(s) has inverted the norm and had the backgrounds more detailed than the living characters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 24, 2017 at 6:58 am
I thought that was really brilliant, too. Meditative is just how I felt. Like I’d just had a solitary walk in the woods.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 24, 2017 at 9:14 pm
Reblogged this on My OBT and commented:
My friends, I have never done this before, and I’m not likely to do it again. But today’s beautiful thing is among the most beautiful I’ve ever found, yet it’s woefully under-loved.
To those of you who looked at it and though “12 minutes? No way!” I beg you to reconsider. It will be 12 minutes you won’t want to get back. I promise. Give it a try. Enjoy 12 minutes of peace. How rare is that these days?
LikeLike
October 24, 2017 at 9:31 pm
One Really Beautiful Thing. Thank you so much for sharing this. I don’t want my 12 minutes back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 24, 2017 at 9:41 pm
See? That’s all I’m saying! Thank you, Barbara. This one really deserved more attention. I am not joking when I say I’ve watched it 5+ times. It makes me feel so calm!
LikeLike
October 24, 2017 at 9:33 pm
Reblogged this on Create With Barb and commented:
This beautiful little animated film shared from my blogging friend, My OBT. Enjoy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 24, 2017 at 10:28 pm
It is a truly remarquable animation. Donna you have to stop being so good at finding amazing BT or you’ll end up on 3C CRUSH weekly rendez-vous every time!
LikeLike
October 25, 2017 at 12:09 am
Thanks, I would never had found this. It’s amazing.
LikeLike