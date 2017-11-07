Aspens in the Distance

Today’s find is thanks to Andrea Huelsenbeck. She does a fantastic link lineup on Fridays called Creative Juice that’s always chock-full of fascinating articles and links. Give her a try!

Montana-based ceramic artist Heesoo Lee creates delicate-looking vessels that represent her home state’s beautiful flora. The dreamlike colors of her aspen series are especially attractive to me, and I love the way they contrast with her bolder-colored poppy bowls. But as much as I’m drawn to her colors, it’s really the texture of Lee’s work that seems most incredible. She painstakingly places every leaf, building layer upon layer to create multi-depth masterpieces.

Her amazing pieces are made of porcelain and white stoneware and painted with layer upon layer of underglaze. Her painting medium of pigmented clay is so pale that it often requires thirty+ layers to achieve the effect she wants.

You can follow Lee on her website, and on Instagram and Etsy.

All images property of Heesoo Lee.