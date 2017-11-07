My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Aspens in the Distance

by 9 Comments

lee

Heesoo Lee

Today’s find is thanks to Andrea Huelsenbeck. She does a fantastic link lineup on Fridays called Creative Juice that’s always chock-full of fascinating articles and links. Give her a try!

Montana-based ceramic artist Heesoo Lee creates delicate-looking vessels that represent her home state’s beautiful flora. The dreamlike colors of her aspen series are especially attractive to me, and I love the way they contrast with her bolder-colored poppy bowls. But as much as I’m drawn to her colors, it’s really the texture of Lee’s work that seems most incredible. She painstakingly places every leaf, building layer upon layer to create multi-depth masterpieces.

Her amazing pieces are made of porcelain and white stoneware and painted with layer upon layer of underglaze. Her painting medium of pigmented clay is so pale that it often requires thirty+ layers to achieve the effect she wants.

You can follow Lee on her website, and on Instagram and Etsy.

All images property of Heesoo Lee.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Aspens in the Distance

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    November 7, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Oh my goodness….more beauty. she is full of talent. Thank you for sharing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. K.M. Sutton
    November 7, 2017 at 8:24 am

    These are so stunning! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Michael E.
    November 7, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Wow … exceptionally beautiful !!!! Thank’s for sharing – her Website is also worth looking at 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 7, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Wow! I am with you in that it is the texture that really packs a punch. I especially love the bowl that is like looking up to the sky through a grove of trees. I had to click the Etsy link. They are out of my budget (especially in a house with four boys and two cats) but are actually very reasonably priced given the work and artistry involved.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s