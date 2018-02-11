My OBT

Storm Chaser

Mike Olbinski

Arizona native Mike Olbinski makes the most of his home state’s occasionally dramatic weather.

“When you’ve lived in Arizona your whole life, you learn to appreciate unusual things like clouds, rain…and weather in general. Especially in the summers when it’s so hot out for months on end, you welcome the cool breezes after a monsoon thunderstorm. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with weather. I used to watch lightning out my window with my brother when we were little. I have pictures of clouds I took while in high school. And now I chase storms.”

Though he is technically an amateur photographer, Olbinski’s work does a beautiful job of capturing the power and majesty of nature. I’m sure you’re going to enjoy them as much as I did.

You can follow this amazing photographer’s work on his website, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

  1. prior..
    February 11, 2018 at 7:39 am

    Mike’s images are amazing – he truly has his own style….
    watching the video now….

  2. bcparkison
    February 11, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Wow! spent most of our time farming weather is very important to farmers. The timelaps really show the power.

