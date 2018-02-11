Storm Chaser

Arizona native Mike Olbinski makes the most of his home state’s occasionally dramatic weather.

“When you’ve lived in Arizona your whole life, you learn to appreciate unusual things like clouds, rain…and weather in general. Especially in the summers when it’s so hot out for months on end, you welcome the cool breezes after a monsoon thunderstorm. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with weather. I used to watch lightning out my window with my brother when we were little. I have pictures of clouds I took while in high school. And now I chase storms.”

Though he is technically an amateur photographer, Olbinski’s work does a beautiful job of capturing the power and majesty of nature. I’m sure you’re going to enjoy them as much as I did.

All images property of Mike Olbinski.