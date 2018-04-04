My OBT

Fashion and Puppets at the V&A

by

Fashion in Motion is a gorgeous live fashion series by the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. The series presents the Museum’s own versions of fashion shows by leading designers from around the world. The shows are recorded and posted on the museum’s YouTube channel. In the episode below, British fashion designer Phoebe English presents highlights from her collections over the last 6 years.

“Taking part in Fashion in Motion has a particular significance to me, as the V&A was the museum in which I decided to follow my interest in fashion. It is the building where my love for clothing and design were contextualized into a tangible practice and pathway. The V&A is a temple to all the endless creative possibilities of the human mind. To have the opportunity to be involved with both such an historic and contemporary space is a very special thing indeed.” -Phoebe English

Fascinatingly, each of English’s models is accompanied by an identically-dressed puppet. There’s something heartbreaking about the image of each pair moving together. The puppets seem like the models’ younger selves.

You can learn more about the V&A’s very cool Fashion in Motion series on their website, and you can watch the videos in the series on the Fashion in Motion playlist.

And guess what! There’s a behind-the-scenes video, too!

2 thoughts on "Fashion and Puppets at the V&A

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 4, 2018 at 6:17 am

    That was supremely weird in a glorious and wonderful way. Something about having the models accompanied by blank faced puppets focuses the eye on the clothing in a way that’s really emphatic but also provokes thoughts about models, people generally, being blank slates for the clothing they wear and what we communicate about ourselves through our clothing choices. I hope I’m making sense. I’m just splurging out my thoughts.

