Etsomnia™ 177: Vanity

Is this mid-century orange ceramic swan my style? No. But if it comes with a Barbie riding it, I’m in! By Janastuff

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Today’s topic reminds me of my mother. On evenings when she and my father were going out to a party or a show, I used to love watching her get ready. It felt like she was creating art. The dress, the shoes, the wrap, the bag, and finally the jewels, her process of choosing her adornment for the evening was one of my earliest favorite rituals. I can’t see a dressing table or a vanity set without getting flashbacks to those happy hours.

But though I love antique vanities and many of the lady-like gew-gaws that go along with them, I also suffer from an instinctive horror of overly-fussy, gratuitously-precious, twee twaddle. And Etsy, of course, provides all of the above, as well as some surprisingly weird and ugly offerings to boot.

It’s really cute, but I don’t think I could sit on it. It would feel like this.

vanity 1

I always wanted to be on 1950s television! By MidCenturyWoodShop

Ugly porcelain not ugly enough? Why not ugly it up further with some ugly blue lace?

This is the April cover of Architectural Indigestion

The shape, the color, the gold lion pulls, perfection! By NuLeafFurniture

How much would you have to hate your trinkets to put them in this box?

While it is clearly well constructed, with all those colors I wondered what room it would go with. Found it!.

Meet Luxo Jr.’s fussy Aunt Lulu

I love this modern interpretation of Hollywood glam! By
Glamms

Hilarious as it is, I couldn’t handle facing this much negativity first thing in the morning.

I get where they’re going, but it’s a little too Georgia O’Keefe for me.

A boudoir chair with multiple personality disorder: the noxious lime and pink satin say it wants attention but the camo hints that it’s trying to hide (and failing).

This Guilloche Art Deco manicure set makes me feel all tingly! By DecoDazeFineVintage

5 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 177: Vanity

  1. Anthony
    April 5, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I have seen quite a few of those trinket boxes done as art projects….so now I know where they go afterward.

  2. Violet
    April 5, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I also have an obsession with all things related to vanity tables and have similar memories of my mom beautifying herself when I was young. My grandfather was an expert woodworker and made her the most elegant vanity table ever back in the 70s….and she gave it to ME a few years ago. I die of happiness everytime I look at that table. Vanities went out of style during the last few decades, so I wonder if the younger generations will still appreciate them?

    • Donna from MyOBT
      April 5, 2018 at 11:43 am

      How wonderful that you inherited the piece. You must have been over the moon! I have an antique I traded a bedroom set for years ago. We’re redoing our bedroom when we get home, and there’s no longer space for it. I’ve found it a good home, but I’m a little brokenhearted to give it up.

  3. K.M. Sutton
    April 5, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Etsy never fails to amuse! ❤

