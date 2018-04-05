Etsomnia™ 177: Vanity

Is this mid-century orange ceramic swan my style? No. But if it comes with a Barbie riding it, I’m in! By Janastuff
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Today’s topic reminds me of my mother. On evenings when she and my father were going out to a party or a show, I used to love watching her get ready. It felt like she was creating art. The dress, the shoes, the wrap, the bag, and finally the jewels, her process of choosing her adornment for the evening was one of my earliest favorite rituals. I can’t see a dressing table or a vanity set without getting flashbacks to those happy hours.
But though I love antique vanities and many of the lady-like gew-gaws that go along with them, I also suffer from an instinctive horror of overly-fussy, gratuitously-precious, twee twaddle. And Etsy, of course, provides all of the above, as well as some surprisingly weird and ugly offerings to boot.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
It’s really cute, but I don’t think I could sit on it. It would feel like this.
April 5, 2018 at 8:59 am
I have seen quite a few of those trinket boxes done as art projects….so now I know where they go afterward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 5, 2018 at 11:42 am
They go to Etsy, the shitty crafts graveyard. (And also the source of nearly all the art an fashion that I love…)
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 5, 2018 at 9:02 am
I also have an obsession with all things related to vanity tables and have similar memories of my mom beautifying herself when I was young. My grandfather was an expert woodworker and made her the most elegant vanity table ever back in the 70s….and she gave it to ME a few years ago. I die of happiness everytime I look at that table. Vanities went out of style during the last few decades, so I wonder if the younger generations will still appreciate them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 5, 2018 at 11:43 am
How wonderful that you inherited the piece. You must have been over the moon! I have an antique I traded a bedroom set for years ago. We’re redoing our bedroom when we get home, and there’s no longer space for it. I’ve found it a good home, but I’m a little brokenhearted to give it up.
LikeLike
April 5, 2018 at 11:53 am
Etsy never fails to amuse! ❤
LikeLike