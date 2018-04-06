My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Architectural Digest Design Show 2018

by 8 Comments

AD 1

VanCollier’s navy sofa with cobalt accessories was so beautiful, we nearly wept!

It’s taken me a couple of weeks to organize my photos, but I am pleased to share with you my highlights from this year’s Architectural Digest Design Show. I confess that overall, Bestie and I came away a little underwhelmed this year, but it was still a great day. And there were certainly many truly exceptional artists and makers. We just found ourselves longing for buckets of money a little less often than usual.

Here are a few of my faves:

AD 2

The pure geometry of the furniture in the Bones Studio by Ryan Dart booth stopped us dead in our tracks. This surprisingly comfortable sofa is made entirely of wood and those dark spots are empty space. Fascinating!

AD 5

I loved everything in TileBar‘s booth, but this Art Deco fan mosaic positively slayed me!

AD 3

I’m a sucker for anything nautical, and these lightweight, solid cherry, decorative paddles by Norquay Co. really spoke to me!

AD 4

And speaking of all things nautical, these topographical map-looking silk rugs by Castelluxe really wowed us!

You can see all of the beautiful items we discovered in my Flickr album.

You also might enjoy checking out this year’s DIFFA Dining By Design showcase photos here.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Architectural Digest Design Show 2018

Leave a comment

  1. Violet
    April 6, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Gorgeous! I had a hard time figuring out that sofa in the second pic, but after reading your description a few times and realizing what it was, I was blown away by it. The navy and cobalt, the fan tiles….*swoon*!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    April 6, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Oh yes ….this would be a fun showcase to visit. Love the wooden tub.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 6, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    I’ll need to check out your album when I get a chance. I love that rug and I’m fascinated by that sofa. It looks solid for a start but I’m also intrigued by the idea of it being comfortable. I imagine getting up off it and having crosshatch marks embedded in my flab.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s