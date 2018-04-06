Architectural Digest Design Show 2018

It’s taken me a couple of weeks to organize my photos, but I am pleased to share with you my highlights from this year’s Architectural Digest Design Show. I confess that overall, Bestie and I came away a little underwhelmed this year, but it was still a great day. And there were certainly many truly exceptional artists and makers. We just found ourselves longing for buckets of money a little less often than usual.

Here are a few of my faves:

You can see all of the beautiful items we discovered in my Flickr album.

You also might enjoy checking out this year’s DIFFA Dining By Design showcase photos here.