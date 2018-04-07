West Sussex artist Kelly Stevens-McLaughlan makes what she calls “slightly loopy fine art,” and I think that’s as fine a description of an art style as I’ve ever heard. A self-taught artist, she rediscovered her talent and love for making art in her mid forties. What a wonderful time to reinvent oneself! She says that while she knew she wanted to be an artist when she was young, she was scared off at the thought of such an unstable career. I’m very glad she’s rediscovered her love of making art.

Stevens-McLaughlan’s love of animals comes through in a big way, and she often paints her animals in what she characterizes as absurd situations. Her art beautifully combines her fondness for animals and nautical themes with her love of old books and illustrations. Some of her digital works even include Easter Eggs in the form of hidden knick-knacks and keepsakes.

“My foxes always check their pocket watches when you’re not looking!” You may check out all of Stevens-McLaughlan’s wonderful, whimsical artwork on her website. You can also purchase her work on pillows, lampshades, and plates in her Etsy shop. All images property of Kelly Stevens-McLaughlan, used with permission.