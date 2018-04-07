West Sussex artist Kelly Stevens-McLaughlan makes what she calls “slightly loopy fine art,” and I think that’s as fine a description of an art style as I’ve ever heard. A self-taught artist, she rediscovered her talent and love for making art in her mid forties. What a wonderful time to reinvent oneself! She says that while she knew she wanted to be an artist when she was young, she was scared off at the thought of such an unstable career. I’m very glad she’s rediscovered her love of making art.
Stevens-McLaughlan’s love of animals comes through in a big way, and she often paints her animals in what she characterizes as absurd situations. Her art beautifully combines her fondness for animals and nautical themes with her love of old books and illustrations. Some of her digital works even include Easter Eggs in the form of hidden knick-knacks and keepsakes.
“My foxes always check their pocket watches when you’re not looking!”
You may check out all of Stevens-McLaughlan’s wonderful, whimsical artwork on her website. You can also purchase her work on pillows, lampshades, and plates in her Etsy shop.
All images property of Kelly Stevens-McLaughlan, used with permission.
April 7, 2018 at 7:49 am
These are fun. The whimsical anthropomorphism makes me smile.
April 7, 2018 at 9:50 am
She really is terrific at anthropomorphizing her animals. I love how aristocratic they all look.
April 7, 2018 at 7:55 am
Wish I could give this six stars. What a fun way to start the morning. I have no idea what Anthropomorphism is and I am not going to google it, I get the general idea. they are GREAT — Hal
April 7, 2018 at 9:53 am
It’s just attributing (or, in this case, painting them on) human characteristics to animals. Big word for a pretty common concept. But her art is undeniably magnificent!
April 7, 2018 at 8:32 am
How fun and creative. I especially like the dapper ducks and the rabbits on the light shade. Oh shoot…they are all good.
April 7, 2018 at 9:54 am
I agree completely, and the Dapper Duck would be a wonderful pub name!
