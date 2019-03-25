My OBT

Architectural Digest Home Design Show 2019

Vetro Vero

Last weekend, bestie and I again braved the wilds of the West Side to attend the annual Architectural Digest Home Design Show. Though we were a little underwhelmed by the 2018 show, we came away from this year’s event thoroughly satisfied. In fact, I discovered when I got home that I had taken fewer photos than usual because we were so busy oohing and aahing!

As always, the AD Design Show is run concurrently with the DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS) Dining By Design exhibition. Like the show next door, we found this year’s entries much more intriguing than we have over the last couple of years.

As is my habit, I will be writing individual posts about many of the artists and designers I came across at the show. In the meantime, some of my favorites are below. If you wish, you can see all my show photos on Flickr.

Roric Tobin
Bernard Figueroa
David Scott for Roche Bobois
Felderman Keatinge & Associates
Gensler + Knoll + Evensonbest
McKenzie Liautaud + Robert Verdi
Hazy Mae
Joe Cariati
Patrick Mele for Benjamin Moore
The Oak and Rope Company
Tissilent
Tracy Glover Studio

  1. bcparkison
    March 25, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Not quite as far out as some. I love the glass and the big flowers but might be hard to converse with the folks on the other side of the table. There was atime when an arrangment in the center should be low enough to talkover. But…times change.

