Architectural Digest Home Design Show 2019

Vetro Vero

Last weekend, bestie and I again braved the wilds of the West Side to attend the annual Architectural Digest Home Design Show. Though we were a little underwhelmed by the 2018 show, we came away from this year’s event thoroughly satisfied. In fact, I discovered when I got home that I had taken fewer photos than usual because we were so busy oohing and aahing!

As always, the AD Design Show is run concurrently with the DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS) Dining By Design exhibition. Like the show next door, we found this year’s entries much more intriguing than we have over the last couple of years.

As is my habit, I will be writing individual posts about many of the artists and designers I came across at the show. In the meantime, some of my favorites are below. If you wish, you can see all my show photos on Flickr.

Roric Tobin

Bernard Figueroa

David Scott for Roche Bobois

Felderman Keatinge & Associates

Gensler + Knoll + Evensonbest

McKenzie Liautaud + Robert Verdi

Hazy Mae

Joe Cariati

Patrick Mele for Benjamin Moore

The Oak and Rope Company

Tissilent

Tracy Glover Studio