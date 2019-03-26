My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Meditations in Bronze

by 6 Comments

Sukhi Barber

Today’s artist was recommended to me by my lovely reader Hal. I have always been a big fan of Buddhist images and art referring to meditation. Though we don’t meditate (and aren’t practicing Buddhists), we always have a few Buddhas inside and outside our house. They speak to me of peace and calm, and I like how they make me feel. These sculptures of people meditating by Sukhi Barber go far beyond any Buddha statue I’ve ever seen.

“Sukhi traveled to India, captivated by the timeless quality of peace and balance that she found in the art of Asia… She spent twelve years studying Buddhist philosophy and producing sculptures based on the traditional techniques of stone carving and lost-wax bronze casting. Sukhi’s sculptures are intended to bridge the cultures of East and West. Embodying the peace and compositional balance of ancient devotional art, they represent complex philosophical ideas with a simplicity and clarity that renders them accessible on an intuitive level. Exploring themes of hidden potentials, and the transcendence of our limiting view of a solid reality, her work often represents the negative space as being as important as the material itself, implying the dance of form and spirit, a constant state of transformation.

-Sukhi Barber Artist’s Statement

When first I saw them, I assumed the cut out bits were missing parts of the sitting or dancing figures. But listening to Barber talk about them, I have come to understand that the negative spaces instead represent internal spaces freed from the influence of negativity. And her methods of communicating these spiritual breakthroughs are so creative, they’re speaking to me on a really deep level.

You can see all of Sukhi Barber’s thoughtful sculpture on her website and on Facebook and Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @albemarlegallery with @repostapp. ・・・ Sukhi Barber's "Emanation" at Art Moorhouse. "Emanation" is a bronze sculpture comprised of over 1,000 individual and identital miniature meditators, standing nearly 3 metres tall! This installation will be in place at Art Moorhouse (120 London Wall, EC2Y 5ET) until the 11th of June. @artmoorhouse_london @sukhisculpture Photography: Changwoo Ryu Emanation (270cm) in #artmoorhouse Moorgate London from 5th April – 11th June 2016 #sukhibarber #Emanation #albemarlegallery #artexhibition #sculpture #bronze #buddhism #meditation #buddha #yoga #peace #love #harmony #visionaryart #art #spirituality #spiritual #transformation #community #sangha #fineart #figurativeart #contemporaryart #mandala #zen #buddhistart @albemarlegallery @artmoorhouse_london

A post shared by Sukhi Barber (@sukhisculpture) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Meditations in Bronze

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    March 26, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Thanks for giving this artist a show. To me she is special. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    March 26, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Wonder how she does this? Does she start out whole and cut away or add little strips and pieces on by one?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 26, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    I love really effective use of negative space in art and this sculptor uses it beautifully. I especially like the way the pieces cast interesting shadows.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.