Vanessa Davis/The Skulltress

It’s an odd time of year for me to be posting about costume makeup, I know, but this popped up in my feed and I simply couldn’t get it out of my head! This is the eye-poppingly-beautiful makeup and mixed media face art by Vanessa Davis, otherwise known as the Skulltress. Transcending even sugar skull makeup, Davis’s looks are so luxe and highly-detailed, they seem to be computer generated. Along with her flawless makeup, she makes clever use of Swarovski crystals, spikes, large sequins, lightweight metal pieces, paper, and other embellishments, and her results are undeniably art.

Though her first skull look was created for a hasty Halloween costume, when asked why she mostly focuses on skulls, Davis confessed that her motivation was, in part, practical.

“I noticed that the successful makeup accounts specialized in either a particular style or subject, so I chose skulls, which also worked as my heritage is Mexican and English. I am fascinated how skulls are portrayed in fashion, art and tattoo art, particularly by Alexander McQueen and Damien Hirst.” -Vanessa Davis to Allure Magazine

All these amazing skull looks are inspiring me to do something over-the-top for Halloween this year!

You can see all of Vanessa Davis’s hypnotic work on Instagram and Facebook and on her YouTube channel.