It’s an odd time of year for me to be posting about costume makeup, I know, but this popped up in my feed and I simply couldn’t get it out of my head! This is the eye-poppingly-beautiful makeup and mixed media face art by Vanessa Davis, otherwise known as the Skulltress. Transcending even sugar skull makeup, Davis’s looks are so luxe and highly-detailed, they seem to be computer generated. Along with her flawless makeup, she makes clever use of Swarovski crystals, spikes, large sequins, lightweight metal pieces, paper, and other embellishments, and her results are undeniably art.

Though her first skull look was created for a hasty Halloween costume, when asked why she mostly focuses on skulls, Davis confessed that her motivation was, in part, practical.

“I noticed that the successful makeup accounts specialized in either a particular style or subject, so I chose skulls, which also worked as my heritage is Mexican and English. I am fascinated how skulls are portrayed in fashion, art and tattoo art, particularly by Alexander McQueen and Damien Hirst.”

-Vanessa Davis to Allure Magazine

All these amazing skull looks are inspiring me to do something over-the-top for Halloween this year!

You can see all of Vanessa Davis’s hypnotic work on Instagram and Facebook and on her YouTube channel.

Pearl & Crystal Skull ☠️⚪️💎 Inspired by the Catacomb Skeletons of Rome, Burning Man fashion and Pat McGrath SS 2016.

The Great Wave 🌊💀 This makeup was inspired by one of the most recognisable works of Japanese art, called The Great Wave, by the iconic Hokusai, created over 200 years ago.

Opulent Punk Skull ☠️💀💎⚪️⚫️

Seahorse Skull 🌊🐎 These ethically sourced Seahorse Exoskeletons are from @fasanarock These beautiful creatures live out their life dancing amongst the corals until they pass away in the ocean and get washed up on shores to then be hand picked by @fasanarock who then preserve their bodies by coating them in a metallic oxide substance through a special chamber using a 🔝Secret method. This creates this beautiful blue toned aura finish and is the same process used to manufacture astronaut space shields!!! 😮Fascinatingly, Seahorses mate for life. In courtship they dance and display vivid colours to each other. When a seahorse hatches her eggs she hands them over to her partner and he stashes them in a special pouch, caring for them until they are ready to hatch. No Seahorse is born the same. Just like a human they have their own set of 'finger prints'. Each individual seahorse has a defining characteristic, a small crown on the top of its head which is called a Coral Net, is unique on every seahorse in both its design and size. 🌊🐎

I've done English and Dutch ceramics, which country shall I do next?

Which strong woman inspires you? Celebrating the release of @disneyuk 'A WRINKLE IN TIME', in cinemas in the U.K. March 23rd. My golden winged creation was inspired by Mrs Which played by the legendary @oprah

This is Makeup! Black & Gold Skull Makeup by me. Titled 'Art Nouveau' this is the first release of my collaboration with Fine Art Photographer @jonasleriche Jonas found my work through several of his colleagues and friends who suggested the collaboration after spotting a viral video of my work on Facebook. After seeing Jonas' fascination with skulls, luxury materials and his relationship with nature, I knew I had to work with him. Jonas' appreciation for the art of makeup, the hours of transformation and bringing creatives together made this collaboration one of the most challenging, yet worthwhile projects yet. The culmination is some of the most beautiful pictures ever taken of my work. I look forward to sharing the videos of the makeup with you all. The pictures will be blown up to 2 metres high and are being displayed and exclusively sold by art gallery @edenfineart in London New Bond Street, NYC, San Francisco, St Barths USA and Mykonos, Greece.

Aqueous 💦 💀 This is MAKEUP! A combination of hand painted makeup and Airbrush Makeup. I've been doing airbrush makeup for 15 years now. If you want a quick and perfect blend, that's the tool. Droplet Skull inspired by a water skull I did three years ago. 16th Century style Russian Kokoshnik headdress made by the astonishingly talented, unique and skilled Costume & Accessories Designer @agnieszkaosipa

Nana Joy 1932-2018. Today is the funeral of my grandmother who passed away on 5th October 2018. This is my tribute to her. Nana Joy 1932-2018. Hoy es el funeral de mi abuela que falleció el 5 de octubre de 2018. Este es mi homenaje a ella. Nana was a multi-talented woman with a will of iron, toughness  and strength of character. Born in the east end of London and at age 8 was evacuated twice during the war to escape The Blitz. At 14 she left school to learn dressmaking and became a highly accomplished dressmaker. She had a fabulous and powerful singing voice and could sing anywhere and in any company. She wrote, produced, directed and performed in many pantomimes even making many of the costumes herself. Every show was a resounding success. Nana and Grandad managed and owned hotels and pubs. She was an excellent cook and in the 80's opened a Mexican restaurant "La Casita Chiquita" in the middle of Somerset. With help from my Mexican mother, Patricia, she developed a menu and cooked authentic Mexican cuisine from scratch with authentic imported ingredients. The food was delicious and the restaurant became a huge success. People travelled far and wide to enjoy the food. In her later years she took up water colour painting, poetry, knitting and crochet. She was prolific in everything creative and worked with uncanny skill and speed. But the place where Nana felt most at home was in her garden. She spent many hours digging and cultivating and she grew just about everything you would expect to see in an English country garden. And so I dedicate my tribute to Nana on the theme of her love of flowers and her garden which this headdress and makeup represents. I will always owe her a debt of gratitude for her encouragement, faith and inspiration. Her creativity lives on in me and whatever success I achieve in my creative life I know in my heart that it will in no small way be thanks to Nana.  Thank you Nana, I love you, you will be missed. Your Golden Girl

  StellaKate Blue
    March 27, 2019 at 6:13 am

    Interesting. I especially like her water-based work, like Aqueous and The Great Wave. Barbie Punk is a bit creepy.

