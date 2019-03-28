Etsomnia™ 220: Getting Separated

I made something like this once using one of my mother’s slips and a headband. Even at the age of 4, I knew it was bad.
Every spring, I fall prey to the lure of bridal junk, and so today is the day when I indulge the urge. Back in the eighties when I was shopping for an (ill-adivsed) wedding dress, separates were not a thing. After admiring the top on one but the skirt on another, I remember saying to my mother that I wished we could switch pieces. These days, brides can do just that, and there are some truly gorgeous pieces out there. Of course, because it’s Etsy, individual results may vary…
March 28, 2019 at 7:24 am
tThe wedding coat is grand.Wonder what they would wear under it.?
March 28, 2019 at 11:35 am
I think it would look grand over a simple satin sheath! The way they showed it wasn’t my favorite with the skirt of the dress sticking out the front of the coat.
March 28, 2019 at 9:28 am
The toilet one made me choke on my coffee laughing. The pleats – reminds me of when I went shopping with a friend for her wedding dress. She was a stocky girl. She tried on a fitting dress with a lace covering. Coming out of the dressing room she asked what I thought. “I might lose your friendship on this but the truth is it accentuates every ounce you have, and then adds another 20lb”. Blissfully she agreed and the next choice did make the best of the curves she had.
March 28, 2019 at 11:16 am
I have so many questions about so many of these pieces but I got short-circuited by the burnt cheese slice monstrosity and those circuits burned out entirely when I saw the final toilet one. When you threw those in there to conclude the post, it made the macabre goth frock and the diseased mermaid pieces look acceptable by comparison. I actually have a bit of wedding attire angst at the moment and am in constant debate with my sisters about what we are wearing to my brother’s wedding. I would love it if we could wear something like that tailored coat but, alas, I am being forced into a flouncy dress.
March 28, 2019 at 12:17 pm
Ugh. Death to the flouncy dresses! They’re the worst. 6 weeks after I had my younger daughter, I was in my then-sister-in-law’s wedding, surrounded by slim 20-year-olds. They put us all in seafoam taffeta. I looked like garbage. I never forgave her for how tragic (and expensive) that dress was.
March 28, 2019 at 12:50 pm
That does sound rather gnarly. My sisters are younger than me by 4 and 14 years and are much, much more girly. They want us to all be in dusky pink. My brother wants us to be dressed identically. Finding something we agree on is impossible. I’m trying to argue for us all wearing grey but different dresses because the kilts our brother and his partner will be wearing are grey. We still have over a year to keep fighting about it.
