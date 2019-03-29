Tiny Art Show

Combining two of the things I love the most – art and tiny stuff – the Tiny Art Show is far-and-away my favorite new thing! Exhibition-goers wait behind tiny ropes for their chance to oogle the wonderful, diminutive pieces, then get to snack on wee treats which are so small, I’m not even sure they count as calories! This delicious event is the brainchild of Utah-based artist McKay Lenker Bayer.

“Tiny Art Show is a community art project that installs miniature art shows in unexpected places. Each miniature exhibition features a different local artist in a new location. You might stumble upon one in a dressing room at a boutique or in a storage closet in your favorite bookstore. The art can be no larger than 3″ x 3″, and it hangs just a few inches off the ground. These shows maybe be small, but they have the quality and talent of any art exhibition. Each show is complete with an artist statement, mini booklets about the show, and magnify glasses.

Each tiny show starts off with an opening reception, where anywhere between 200-500 people wait in line to check out the tiny art, meet the artist, and snack on miniature treats. Since this project began in October of 2018, every single one of our eight shows have sold out.

“Tiny Art Show aims to make viewing and collecting local art more fun and accessible. We also hope to bring a little magic and childlike wonder to everyday life.” -McKay Lenker Bayer

That’s an awful lot of magic to pack in such a tiny event. I am completely tickled by the idea of giant-seeming people waiting in line behind a tiny barrier. My only objection is that the art is hung so low, it’s essentially inaccessible by older people.

You can follow the Tiny Art Show on Facebook and Instagram. And if you’re in the Los Angeles area, the show opens tomorrow (3/30/19) at the Los Angeles County Store!