My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Get a Grip

by 3 Comments

Every night, when Beloved goes to bed, I switch the TV over to home renovation shows that work with older houses. There have been some really wonderful ones lately, so my DVR runneth over with titles like Home Town, Restored by the Fords, Windy City Rehab, Fixer Upper, and Good Bones. I enjoy the show hosts, their designs are great, their ideas are interesting, and they’re mostly respectful of original details. They’re easy to look at, everything gets wrapped up in an hour, and nothing truly terrible happens on them. They’re the perfect antidote to a stressful day, and a great preparation for a peaceful night. If you’re in the market for some good home improvement shows, I recommend any or all of them.

I am obsessed with all vintage and antique architectural details, but one of my favorites is door hardware – knobs, handles, knockers, and decorative hinges all fascinate me. So I thought today I’d share with you some of the loveliest, most striking, oddest ones I’ve come across. Hope you enjoy them as much as I do!

There are a few good websites where I found such things, so if you want to see more, go check out Retro Door Handles, Donna Lovelayd’s Old Door Knobs board, Old Good Things, Doorknobitry, and the Antique Door Knob Collectors of America website.

View this post on Instagram

. ⭐ Featured Artist ⭐ . @lvella03 . Congratulations for being selected in one of our features! . Thank you for tagging! Excellent Capture! 😃 . Please take some time to check out their gallery and show some IG love! . Selected by @anniecarriere78 😊 . For a chance to be featured 🚪 Please follow us @doorknobitry 🚪 Tag your shot #doorknobitry _____________________________________________________________ Memberships by invitation only 🔑 valid tag #doorknobitry _____________________________________ . #ihavethisthingwithdoors#door#doorknocker#doorhunters#doorknobs#doorsofinstagram#doorknobs#olddoor#portaseportoes#vintage#livethelittlethings#jj_indetail#doorsonly#loves_doorsandco#architecture#closeups#doorporn#rust#rusty#ornate#huntgram#simplicity#doordecor#doortraits#keyhole#mailslot#padlocks . 📷 #doorknobitry_lvella03

A post shared by DOORKNOBITRY (@doorknobitry) on

View this post on Instagram

. ⭐️ Artist First Feature ⭐️ . @Kaethe.knipst . Congratulations for being selected in one of our features! . Thank you for tagging! Excellent Capture! 😃 . Please take some time to check out their gallery and show some IG love! . Selected by – @Kim_Faust 😊 . For a chance to be featured 🚪 Please follow us @doorknobitry 🚪 Tag your shot #doorknobitry _____________________________________________________________ Memberships by invitation only 🔑 valid tag #doorknobitry _____________________________________ . #ihavethisthingwithdoors#door#doorknocker#doorhunters#doorknobs#doorsofinstagram#doorknobs#olddoor#portaseportoes#vintage#livethelittlethings#jj_indetail#doorsonly#loves_doorsandco#architecture#closeups#doorporn#rust#rusty#ornate#huntgram#simplicity#doordecor#doortraits#keyhole#mailslot#padlocks . 📷 #Doorknobitry_Kaetheknipst

A post shared by DOORKNOBITRY (@doorknobitry) on

View this post on Instagram

Cool door handles of the Tiffany’s in Soho

A post shared by Mark Palandri (@palandri) on

View this post on Instagram

. ⭐ FIRST FEATURE ⭐ . @accept_expat . Congratulations for being selected in one of our features! . Thank you for tagging us! Excellent Capture! 😃 . Please take some time to check out their gallery and show some IG love! . Selected by @anniecarriere78 😊 . For a chance to be featured 🚪 Please follow us @doorknobitry 🚪 Tag your shot #doorknobitry _____________________________________________________________ Memberships by invitation only 🔑 valid tag #doorknobitry _____________________________________ . #ihavethisthingwithdoors#door#doorknocker#doorhunters#doorknobs#doorsofinstagram#doorknobs#olddoor#portaseportoes#vintage#livethelittlethings#jj_indetail#doorsonly#loves_doorsandco#architecture#closeups#doorporn#rust#rusty#ornate#huntgram#simplicity#doordecor#doortraits#keyhole#mailslot#padlocks . 📷 #Doorknobitry_accept_expat

A post shared by DOORKNOBITRY (@doorknobitry) on

View this post on Instagram

This sailor knocker is reely knot that bad? (Thanks @emma7hvn for sending it in!) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#prettycitylondon #prettylittlelondon #visitlondon #mydarlinglondon #thisislondon #culturetrip_ldn #toplondonphoto #goingoutlondon #passionpassport #tlpicks #petitejoys #exploremore #verytandc #letsgosomewhere #traveldeeper #seemycity #visitengland #instabritain #worldinbloom #SUITCASEtravels #IAmATraveler #mytinyatlas #culturetrip #thatsdarling #flashesofdelight #beautifuldestinations #acolorstory #facadelovers #doors #LovelyKnockers

A post shared by Lovely Knockers (@lovelyknockers) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Get a Grip

Leave a comment

  1. mstoywhisperer
    March 30, 2019 at 6:23 am

    Love the photo knob examples and I have entered into the same obsessions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  2. Pingback: Get a Grip — My OBT | Penny Wilson Writes

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.