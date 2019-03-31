Bursts of Beauty

Widely known throughout the dance community, photographer Richard Calmes is famous not just for his glorious, action-filled pictures, but also for his easy manner and instant rapport with his subjects.
“Birds use their wings to fly because they do not know how to dance.”-Zeynap Okcu via RichardCalmes.com
In 2005, Calmes was hired to take a publicity still as a favor for a regional pre-professional dance company. The photographer was instantly captivated by the dancers’ bodies and the amazing things they could do with them. Thus, his passion for dance photography was born.
You can see all of Richard Calmes’s glorious photography on his website and on Facebook and Instagram.
And now, my favorite thing: a behind-the-scenes video!
March 31, 2019 at 8:25 am
The photos with fabric are my favorites. Click in the nic of time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 31, 2019 at 10:35 am
Aren’t this so dramatic? He must have an amazingly fast camera!
LikeLike
March 31, 2019 at 10:21 am
Breath taking. So talented.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 31, 2019 at 10:36 am
It’s amazing what he can do with the human form!
LikeLike
March 31, 2019 at 10:27 am
He is one of the best. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 31, 2019 at 10:37 am
I absolutely agree!
LikeLike
March 31, 2019 at 10:36 am
These photos are breathtaking! I keep scrolling back trying to decide my favorite, but they are all my favorite!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 31, 2019 at 10:37 am
I love the black and whites the best, I think, but I can’t choose a fave among them.
LikeLike