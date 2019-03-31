My OBT

Bursts of Beauty

by

Richard Calmes
Widely known throughout the dance community, photographer Richard Calmes is famous not just for his glorious, action-filled pictures, but also for his easy manner and instant rapport with his subjects.

“Birds use their wings to fly because they do not know how to dance.”

-Zeynap Okcu via RichardCalmes.com

In 2005, Calmes was hired to take a publicity still as a favor for a regional pre-professional dance company. The photographer was instantly captivated by the dancers’ bodies and the amazing things they could do with them. Thus, his passion for dance photography was born.

You can see all of Richard Calmes’s glorious photography on his website and on Facebook and Instagram.

And now, my favorite thing: a behind-the-scenes video!

View this post on Instagram

The beautiful Kylie Morton Berry

A post shared by Richard Calmes (@richardcalmes) on

View this post on Instagram

The beautiful Abigrace Diprima

A post shared by Richard Calmes (@richardcalmes) on

View this post on Instagram

The beautiful Maggie Ellington

A post shared by Richard Calmes (@richardcalmes) on

View this post on Instagram

The beautiful Mary Kate Edwards

A post shared by Richard Calmes (@richardcalmes) on

View this post on Instagram

The beautiful Bailey Harbaugh

A post shared by Richard Calmes (@richardcalmes) on

View this post on Instagram

HEEL sand TOE….the beautiful Kylie Morton Berry

A post shared by Richard Calmes (@richardcalmes) on

View this post on Instagram

The beautiful Elizabeth Yilmaz-Dobrow

A post shared by Richard Calmes (@richardcalmes) on

View this post on Instagram

The beautiful Avery Ward

A post shared by Richard Calmes (@richardcalmes) on

8 thoughts on “Bursts of Beauty

  1. bcparkison
    March 31, 2019 at 8:25 am

    The photos with fabric are my favorites. Click in the nic of time.

  2. onecreativefamily
    March 31, 2019 at 10:21 am

    Breath taking. So talented.

  3. janhaltn
    March 31, 2019 at 10:27 am

    He is one of the best. Hal

  4. StellaKate Blue
    March 31, 2019 at 10:36 am

    These photos are breathtaking! I keep scrolling back trying to decide my favorite, but they are all my favorite!

