$66 and a Dream

Jamie Abbott

I know you’re going to think this is an April Fool’s post, but I promise you it isn’t! In Abruzzo, Italy, there is a 3-bedroom villa which has been on the market for a while. It’s a beautiful house and a beautiful, medieval town, but it’s a rural area with very few places for people to work, and maybe he overspent a little doing his renovations, or maybe he just needed to raise some money. Either way, it wasn’t selling. Then the owner had an ingenious idea. Why not sell raffle tickets for the house? He had to meet his baseline price of roughly $282K, but there’s really no end to the money he could make if it caught on.

So Jamie Abbot made 6,000 raffle tickets, then started sending news of the raffle to the Italian newspapers, hoping to get enough media attention for his scheme to work. It worked in spades. News of the raffle went (understandably) viral and has been covered around the world. The second-prize winner will receive about $13K, and five third-prize winners will receive hampers filled with Italian food and wine. The raffle was supposed to go until September 30, 2019, BUT THEY RAN OUT OF TICKETS on March 26. Damn, damn, damn. This is what I get for procrastinating.

Happily, all is not lost. While this villa is out of reach, according to the Instagram account, You can sign up on the entry page on their site to get info for the next one. How’s that for a business model?

You can learn more about the beautiful furnished villa and eat your heart out alongside me on the raffle website and on Instagram.