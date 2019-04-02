Veil of Glass

I have profiled many glass artists over the years. It’s probably my favorite material, so while I’m by no means an expert, I certainly have a lot of opinions, and I know what I like. When I caught sight of the glass vessels by Ayuko Iizuka, it was love at first sight. I want to pick them up and touch them and examine them all.
Iizuka uses an ancient technique known as part de veil, which dates back to early Mesopotamia, making it one of the oldest glassworking techniques. Colored glass is made into a paste, applied onto a cooled, blown-glass form, then fused to the vessel using extreme heat. The finished vessels’ misty translucence is truly gorgeous, and I think these are some of the most beautiful glass pieces I’ve ever seen.
You can follow Ayuko Iizuka on Instagram.
April 2, 2019 at 6:32 am
So beautiful!
April 2, 2019 at 8:18 am
They really are! So soft and pretty.
April 2, 2019 at 6:43 am
The balance between opacity and translucency is glorious. The pieces glow and have depth to them. Lovely stuff. I cannot decide which is my favourite between the first and second images.
April 2, 2019 at 8:20 am
I love how the method softens the colors into sea glass hues. They’d be wonderful with aquatic-themed decorations, too!
April 2, 2019 at 11:46 am
Yes! They do have that soothing oceanic hue and the pieces with flora on them made me think of misty mornings in the woods.
April 2, 2019 at 7:28 am
Robotic’s are taking over this art, what a shame. Hal
April 2, 2019 at 8:21 am
Have no fear. Robots may be able to reproduce things, but they can never replace artists.
April 2, 2019 at 8:22 am
Sea glass is what I see too. Beautiful.
April 2, 2019 at 9:22 am
It must be so satisfying to make something so beautiful.
