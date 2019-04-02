My OBT

Veil of Glass

Ayuko Iizuka

I have profiled many glass artists over the years. It’s probably my favorite material, so while I’m by no means an expert, I certainly have a lot of opinions, and I know what I like. When I caught sight of the glass vessels by Ayuko Iizuka, it was love at first sight. I want to pick them up and touch them and examine them all.

Iizuka uses an ancient technique known as part de veil, which dates back to early Mesopotamia, making it one of the oldest glassworking techniques. Colored glass is made into a paste, applied onto a cooled, blown-glass form, then fused to the vessel using extreme heat. The finished vessels’ misty translucence is truly gorgeous, and I think these are some of the most beautiful glass pieces I’ve ever seen.

  1. Sheree
    April 2, 2019 at 6:32 am

    So beautiful!

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 2, 2019 at 6:43 am

    The balance between opacity and translucency is glorious. The pieces glow and have depth to them. Lovely stuff. I cannot decide which is my favourite between the first and second images.

  3. janhaltn
    April 2, 2019 at 7:28 am

    Robotic’s are taking over this art, what a shame. Hal

  4. bcparkison
    April 2, 2019 at 8:22 am

    Sea glass is what I see too. Beautiful.

