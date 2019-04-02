Veil of Glass

Ayuko Iizuka

I have profiled many glass artists over the years. It’s probably my favorite material, so while I’m by no means an expert, I certainly have a lot of opinions, and I know what I like. When I caught sight of the glass vessels by Ayuko Iizuka, it was love at first sight. I want to pick them up and touch them and examine them all.

Iizuka uses an ancient technique known as part de veil, which dates back to early Mesopotamia, making it one of the oldest glassworking techniques. Colored glass is made into a paste, applied onto a cooled, blown-glass form, then fused to the vessel using extreme heat. The finished vessels’ misty translucence is truly gorgeous, and I think these are some of the most beautiful glass pieces I’ve ever seen.

You can follow Ayuko Iizuka on Instagram.