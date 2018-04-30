My OBT

Peart and Soul

Daniel Peart

Darrell Peart is described as a precision woodworker, and his motto is “Quality is an attitude.” Both of these concepts come through loud and clear in his gorgeous furniture. Inspired by the traditional design of iconic craftsman architects Charles and Henry Greene, his work also bears traces of Asian influence as well.

And when he’s not making stunning, pricey furniture, Peart is sharing his skills with woodworking and furniture-making students in workshops around the U.S. Oh, and he’s also famous in the woodworking world for his innovative tool designs including his woodworking jig and his very popular and useful-looking square hole punch.

Peart’s amazing work can be found on his website and on Instagram.

All images property of Darrell W. Peart.

Darrell W Peart 

  1. bcparkison
    April 30, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Perfection. Not something I would or could purchase but beautiful craftsmanship.

