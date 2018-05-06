My OBT

A Different Canvas

by 13 Comments

Stefania Viks

Young Londoner Stefania Viks has made a name for herself by using her own face as a canvas. The aspiring makeup artist recreates paintings – both famous and lesser-known – on her eyelids, but rather than coming across as unflattering and costume-like, her results are actually beautiful. No small feat!

Although she’s only 17, her crazy beautiful creations have been featured far and wide, including big websites like Mashable and MyModernMet and iconic fashion rags including Cosmopolitan.

You can check out all of Stefania’s amazing makeup experiments on Twitter and YouTube.

All images property of Stefania Viks.

  2. onecreativefamily
    May 6, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Such talent. My granddaughters would love this

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. beverly C Parkison
    May 6, 2018 at 9:51 am

    This beats tatoos by along shot but must be done with one eye closed.Or almost .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Karen Davis
    May 6, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Wow, that’s really amazing!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura McDaniel
    May 6, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I can’t even put on my basic eyeshadow… lol. These are beautiful

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Anthony
    May 6, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Those are amazing…and to think I was willing to settle for a little glitter, maybe a two shade combination. This has raised the bar.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      May 6, 2018 at 12:07 pm

      No cut creases and triple lashes for you?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Anthony
        May 6, 2018 at 12:13 pm

        I have no idea what those things are…but my policy for fashion is that if the woman (or man) feels good, I am all for it. I think clothes should make you feel good about yourself, and that transmits to the world around you.–now I do feel as though I should draw the line at some of those etsy things you have shared with us.

        Like

