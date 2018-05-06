A Different Canvas

Young Londoner Stefania Viks has made a name for herself by using her own face as a canvas. The aspiring makeup artist recreates paintings – both famous and lesser-known – on her eyelids, but rather than coming across as unflattering and costume-like, her results are actually beautiful. No small feat!
Although she’s only 17, her crazy beautiful creations have been featured far and wide, including big websites like Mashable and MyModernMet and iconic fashion rags including Cosmopolitan.
You can check out all of Stefania’s amazing makeup experiments on Twitter and YouTube.
All images property of Stefania Viks.
