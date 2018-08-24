I’ll Drink to That

Because I was on medication, I have had no liquor for the last three months. This week, I finished the pills, and tonight, for the first time since May, I get to fill my wine glass with something besides seltzer. In honor of my happy reunion with adult beverages, I thought I’d go looking for an artist whose work celebrated cocktails.
Sydney, Australia-based designer/art director Nick Barclay is known for his brilliant minimalist reductions of many instantly-recognizable cultural things like movie posters, album covers, cities, and the like. But though his illustrations are all clever and entertaining, it is his cocktail posters I want to celebrate today. I briefly worried that they were too simple, but I realized their sparsity is pure genius, so here they are!
I will be raising a glass to all you lovelies tonight. Cheers!
You can see all of Barclay’s wonderful illustrations on his website, and you can follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
All images property of Nick Barclay.
