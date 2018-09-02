My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Chalk Couture

4 Comments

Chalk Couture/Ashley Melchiorre

It’s not often that I write about D.I.Y. craft projects, but this stuff is so beautiful (and so in right now), I couldn’t resist!

This is Chalk Couture, and apparently everyone knew about it but me. I was introduced to this very cool business by fellow blogger, Crystal Wykes who writes Crazy4Kids and sells her chalk work under the name Crystals Chalked Creations. Chalk Couture sells beautiful stencils and gorgeous-colored chalk paste (removable) and chalk ink (permanent) which you can use to decorate anything from designs on actual chalk boards to walls, stationery, art, anything! I can think of a million uses for them.

In addition to purchasing kits and a la carte designs and supplies, you can also take a subscription which entitles you to new stencils and supplies every month. And if you become a ‘designer,’ then you (like Crystal) will get your own page on the Chalk Couture page so that you get credit for the traffic you direct to the site!

After a little hunting around, I discovered that quite a few people are selling their finished creations on Etsy. They’re doing such beautiful work, I thought I’d showcase some of my faves. Photo credits/Etsy shop names appear when you hover over each picture, and I’ve linked to the items for sale below the picture collage.

If you go to the Chalk Couture website, please do it through Crystal’s link. Thanks!

Let’s Get Chalked Up
Chalk Couture
Chalk Couture
Tamara’s Treasure Trove
Sheri’s Art Creations
Bella Road Boutique
The Weathered Shed
Laura Beth Decor
PB Creative Designs
C Three Creations
D5 Graphic Design
Boom Chalkalaka Design
Paint the Grain Studio
Rustic Wood Boutique KS
Kailee’s Chalk Shop
Let’s Talk Chalk
Decor By Tara
Tamara’s Treasure Trove
FTW Vinyl
Family Frog Crafts
Kailee’s Chalk Shop

Shopping links:

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Chalk Couture

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    September 2, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Fun Fun Fun

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Anthony
    September 2, 2018 at 9:36 am

    I like the bicycle one….is that a planter box?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

