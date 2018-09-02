It’s not often that I write about D.I.Y. craft projects, but this stuff is so beautiful (and so in right now), I couldn’t resist!

This is Chalk Couture, and apparently everyone knew about it but me. I was introduced to this very cool business by fellow blogger, Crystal Wykes who writes Crazy4Kids and sells her chalk work under the name Crystals Chalked Creations. Chalk Couture sells beautiful stencils and gorgeous-colored chalk paste (removable) and chalk ink (permanent) which you can use to decorate anything from designs on actual chalk boards to walls, stationery, art, anything! I can think of a million uses for them.

In addition to purchasing kits and a la carte designs and supplies, you can also take a subscription which entitles you to new stencils and supplies every month. And if you become a ‘designer,’ then you (like Crystal) will get your own page on the Chalk Couture page so that you get credit for the traffic you direct to the site!

After a little hunting around, I discovered that quite a few people are selling their finished creations on Etsy. They’re doing such beautiful work, I thought I’d showcase some of my faves. Photo credits/Etsy shop names appear when you hover over each picture, and I’ve linked to the items for sale below the picture collage.

If you go to the Chalk Couture website, please do it through Crystal’s link. Thanks!

Let’s Get Chalked Up Chalk Couture Chalk Couture Tamara’s Treasure Trove Sheri’s Art Creations Bella Road Boutique The Weathered Shed Laura Beth Decor PB Creative Designs C Three Creations D5 Graphic Design Boom Chalkalaka Design Paint the Grain Studio Rustic Wood Boutique KS Kailee’s Chalk Shop Let’s Talk Chalk Decor By Tara Tamara’s Treasure Trove FTW Vinyl Family Frog Crafts Kailee’s Chalk Shop

Shopping links: