It’s not often that I write about D.I.Y. craft projects, but this stuff is so beautiful (and so in right now), I couldn’t resist!
This is Chalk Couture, and apparently everyone knew about it but me. I was introduced to this very cool business by fellow blogger, Crystal Wykes who writes Crazy4Kids and sells her chalk work under the name Crystals Chalked Creations. Chalk Couture sells beautiful stencils and gorgeous-colored chalk paste (removable) and chalk ink (permanent) which you can use to decorate anything from designs on actual chalk boards to walls, stationery, art, anything! I can think of a million uses for them.
In addition to purchasing kits and a la carte designs and supplies, you can also take a subscription which entitles you to new stencils and supplies every month. And if you become a ‘designer,’ then you (like Crystal) will get your own page on the Chalk Couture page so that you get credit for the traffic you direct to the site!
After a little hunting around, I discovered that quite a few people are selling their finished creations on Etsy. They’re doing such beautiful work, I thought I’d showcase some of my faves. Photo credits/Etsy shop names appear when you hover over each picture, and I’ve linked to the items for sale below the picture collage.
If you go to the Chalk Couture website, please do it through Crystal’s link. Thanks!
Shopping links:
- Let’s Get Chalked Up
- Tamara’s Treasure Trove
- Sheri’s Art Creations
- Bella Road Boutique
- The Weathered Shed
- Laura Beth Decor
- PB Creative Designs
- C Three Creations (Hi, Crystal!)
- D5 Graphic Designs
- Boom Chalkalaka Design
- Paint the Grain Studio
- Rustic Wood Boutique KS
- Kailee’s Chalk Shop
- Let’s Talk Chalk
- Decor By Tara
- FTW Vinyl
- Family Frog Crafts
September 2, 2018 at 8:03 am
Fun Fun Fun
September 2, 2018 at 11:06 am
Absolutely! And so professional looking!
September 2, 2018 at 9:36 am
I like the bicycle one….is that a planter box?
September 2, 2018 at 11:05 am
It is! Isn’t that cute?
