Taste the Rainbow

Linda Miller Nicholson

Linda Miller Nicholson, A.K.A. Salty Seattle, creates the most remarkable-looking pastas dyed with natural colorings including beets, blueberries, and turmeric. And because fresh pasta cooks quickly, her beautiful colors are still vibrant when they hit the dinner table.

And if you think her food is too perfect-looking to be handmade, Miller has some wonderful tutorials posted on her YouTube channel. If you’re anywhere near as carb-obsessed as I am, you’re going to love watching the personable food artist at work!

You can follow the very talented Miller on her website and on Instagram and YouTube, and you can pre-order her cookbook on Amazon.

All images property of Linda Miller Nicholson.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. bcparkison
    September 4, 2018 at 9:25 am

    You just never know where art will take you. Most unusual

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 4, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Wow! I have never seen pasta look so incredible. This post also made me realise that I have not made from scratch pasta for ages.

