Taste the Rainbow

Linda Miller Nicholson, A.K.A. Salty Seattle, creates the most remarkable-looking pastas dyed with natural colorings including beets, blueberries, and turmeric. And because fresh pasta cooks quickly, her beautiful colors are still vibrant when they hit the dinner table.
And if you think her food is too perfect-looking to be handmade, Miller has some wonderful tutorials posted on her YouTube channel. If you’re anywhere near as carb-obsessed as I am, you’re going to love watching the personable food artist at work!
You can follow the very talented Miller on her website and on Instagram and YouTube, and you can pre-order her cookbook on Amazon.
All images property of Linda Miller Nicholson.
September 4, 2018 at 9:25 am
You just never know where art will take you. Most unusual
LikeLiked by 2 people
September 4, 2018 at 9:34 am
They look so cute! I wonder how they taste…
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 4, 2018 at 10:01 am
Wow! I have never seen pasta look so incredible. This post also made me realise that I have not made from scratch pasta for ages.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 4, 2018 at 10:34 am
I confess I’ve never even attempted it. Never had space for the machine, and I couldn’t imagine trying to make it even using just a rolling pin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 4, 2018 at 10:39 am
I do have a pasta roller but use it for clay. Lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 4, 2018 at 11:21 am
Love it!
LikeLike