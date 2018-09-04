Taste the Rainbow

Linda Miller Nicholson, A.K.A. Salty Seattle, creates the most remarkable-looking pastas dyed with natural colorings including beets, blueberries, and turmeric. And because fresh pasta cooks quickly, her beautiful colors are still vibrant when they hit the dinner table.

And if you think her food is too perfect-looking to be handmade, Miller has some wonderful tutorials posted on her YouTube channel. If you’re anywhere near as carb-obsessed as I am, you’re going to love watching the personable food artist at work!

You can follow the very talented Miller on her website and on Instagram and YouTube, and you can pre-order her cookbook on Amazon.

