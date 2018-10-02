Scrummy Things

Sharon Turner
Today’s Nottingham-based artist, Sharon Turner, draws her inspiration from her wildly varied background which includes biomedical science, interior design, and product and textile design. Her paintings embrace those interests, featuring ocean-based creatures, animals, and other shapes taken from nature, in among architecture-influenced geometrics, and loads and loads of color. And thanks to the artist’s interest in interior design, all those beautiful, vivid designs are available on a wide range of textiles, decor products, and even furniture and clothing.
You can follow Turner on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
All images property of Sharon Turner.
October 2, 2018 at 8:19 am
These are fun but my brain gets confused trying to see all .
