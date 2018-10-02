My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Sharon Turner

Today’s Nottingham-based artist, Sharon Turner, draws her inspiration from her wildly varied background which includes biomedical science, interior design, and product and textile design. Her paintings embrace those interests, featuring ocean-based creatures, animals, and other shapes taken from nature, in among architecture-influenced geometrics, and loads and loads of color. And thanks to the artist’s interest in interior design, all those beautiful, vivid designs are available on a wide range of textiles, decor products, and even furniture and clothing.

You can follow Turner on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

All images property of Sharon Turner.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Scrummy Things

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    October 2, 2018 at 8:19 am

    These are fun but my brain gets confused trying to see all .

    Like

    Reply

