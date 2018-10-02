Scrummy Things

Sharon Turner

Today’s Nottingham-based artist, Sharon Turner, draws her inspiration from her wildly varied background which includes biomedical science, interior design, and product and textile design. Her paintings embrace those interests, featuring ocean-based creatures, animals, and other shapes taken from nature, in among architecture-influenced geometrics, and loads and loads of color. And thanks to the artist’s interest in interior design, all those beautiful, vivid designs are available on a wide range of textiles, decor products, and even furniture and clothing.

You can follow Turner on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

All images property of Sharon Turner.