Artist David Louf (A.K.A. Mr. June) paints trompe l’oeil effects on otherwise uninteresting buildings, turning them into mind-bending works of art. He calls these mural projects Interventions, and he employs forced perspective and geometric shapes that have nothing to do with the structure on which they are painted, turning simple rectangular structures into fascinating combinations of unexpected shapes and colors.

Louf is all about precision. He uses a laser line marker to sketch out his shapes, then he paints his designs by hand, often covering the entire facade of the building.

“I always hope I can create a moment of awareness – awareness of the viewer at that spot at that moment.”

Since he began painting graffiti in 1985, Mr. June’s projects have taken him all over the world, from Miami to Ibiza to Denver to Berlin. I was thrilled to find video of his Intervention painting on the roof of a water tank in Greensboro, North Carolina.

You can see more of Mr. June’s wonderful murals on his website, and you can follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

All images property of David Louf/Mr. June.




















