My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Amazon Reviews

by 1 Comment

Do you remember what life was like before internet reviews of products? For decades now, even when I’m buying something in an actual store, I check the reviews – mostly on Amazon – to make sure what I’m buying has no fatal flaws. I have come to rely heavily upon these reviews, and they influence my every purchase, no matter how small. But as into reviews as I am, it would have never occurred to me to do what the Oregon Zoo started in March of 2018.

The zoo has been posting reviews of their animals as if they were ordered on Amazon, and their comments are pure genius. Of course, the gag went viral, and other zoos, wildlife centers, aquariums, and other animal lovers got in on the act using the hashtag #rateaspecies. You are going to love this! I know I did.

You can see all the entries (including more recent ones) on Twitter at #rateaspecies.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Amazon Reviews

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    January 8, 2019 at 8:15 am

    These are a riot! We, obviously, do not want to get into the mind of some people…. 😀

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.