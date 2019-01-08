Amazon Reviews

Do you remember what life was like before internet reviews of products? For decades now, even when I’m buying something in an actual store, I check the reviews – mostly on Amazon – to make sure what I’m buying has no fatal flaws. I have come to rely heavily upon these reviews, and they influence my every purchase, no matter how small. But as into reviews as I am, it would have never occurred to me to do what the Oregon Zoo started in March of 2018.

The zoo has been posting reviews of their animals as if they were ordered on Amazon, and their comments are pure genius. Of course, the gag went viral, and other zoos, wildlife centers, aquariums, and other animal lovers got in on the act using the hashtag #rateaspecies. You are going to love this! I know I did.

You can see all the entries (including more recent ones) on Twitter at #rateaspecies.