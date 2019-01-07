Back to School

Do your New Year’s Resolutions include going (back) to college? Well have I got just the thing for you!

The lovely folks at Open Culture have compiled a list of FREE online college courses, and I can’t wait to get started! There’s plenty of other free non-accredited courses listed, too. Courses offered are from a wide range of institutions, including Stanford, Yale, MIT, Harvard, Berkeley, and Oxford. You can study Game Theory from Yale, Economics from George Washington University, Aircraft Systems Engineering from MIT, and Film from Wesleyan, all without leaving your sofa or paying a cent!

Below are a few of my favorites, but there are many, many more. Go check them out. And be sure to spread the list around. I’m sure there are a lot of people out there who could really use some free college credits!

You can check out the entire list on Open Culture’s website. They have also compiled a complete list of free language lessons here.