My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Back to School

by 4 Comments

Photo: Visualhunt.com

Do your New Year’s Resolutions include going (back) to college? Well have I got just the thing for you!

The lovely folks at Open Culture have compiled a list of FREE online college courses, and I can’t wait to get started! There’s plenty of other free non-accredited courses listed, too. Courses offered are from a wide range of institutions, including Stanford, Yale, MIT, Harvard, Berkeley, and Oxford. You can study Game Theory from Yale, Economics from George Washington University, Aircraft Systems Engineering from MIT, and Film from Wesleyan, all without leaving your sofa or paying a cent!

Below are a few of my favorites, but there are many, many more. Go check them out. And be sure to spread the list around. I’m sure there are a lot of people out there who could really use some free college credits!

You can check out the entire list on Open Culture’s website. They have also compiled a complete list of free language lessons here.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Back to School

Leave a comment

  1. Skyscapes for the Soul
    January 7, 2019 at 10:00 am

    Hmm, just love the combination of Science Fiction and Politics.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.