Back to School

Do your New Year’s Resolutions include going (back) to college? Well have I got just the thing for you!
The lovely folks at Open Culture have compiled a list of FREE online college courses, and I can’t wait to get started! There’s plenty of other free non-accredited courses listed, too. Courses offered are from a wide range of institutions, including Stanford, Yale, MIT, Harvard, Berkeley, and Oxford. You can study Game Theory from Yale, Economics from George Washington University, Aircraft Systems Engineering from MIT, and Film from Wesleyan, all without leaving your sofa or paying a cent!
Below are a few of my favorites, but there are many, many more. Go check them out. And be sure to spread the list around. I’m sure there are a lot of people out there who could really use some free college credits!
- Adaptation to Climate Change (Cambridge)
- Animation Basics (Pixar/Khan Academy)
- The Architectural Imagination (Harvard)
- Crash Course in Design Thinking (Stanford)
- Creative Writing: A Master Class (West Chester University)
- Foundations of American Cyber-Culture (UC Berkeley)
- French Wines (UC Davis)
- How to Win at Texas Hold ‘Em -(MIT)
- Photographic Lighting Essentials (University of New South Wales)
- Race, Gender and Invisibility: Why Intersectionality Matters (UCLA/Columbia Law School)
- Roman Architecture (Yale)
- Science Fiction and Politics (Emory University)
- A Social History of New York City (NYU)
- Video Game Law (University of British Columbia/Centre for Digital Media)
- The World of Abnormal Psychology (Stanford)
You can check out the entire list on Open Culture’s website. They have also compiled a complete list of free language lessons here.
January 7, 2019 at 10:00 am
Hmm, just love the combination of Science Fiction and Politics.
January 7, 2019 at 10:06 am
With a little economics and ethics thrown in for good measure!
January 7, 2019 at 10:07 am
Actually I was tempted to get a joint degree in that and the abnormal psychology.
January 7, 2019 at 11:26 am
Abnormal psychology is so fascinating! Architecture also really grabs me. And of course art history. Basically, I will never make it out of the A’s.
