My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Yener’s Way

by 7 Comments

Serdar Yener

You may have noticed that I’m a little obsessed with cake decorating lately. I promise to get over it soon. Not today, though…

When I scrolled by the first video below while browsing on Facebook, I was absolutely captivated. Like most internet surfers these days, I don’t watch most videos all the way through, but this one commanded all my attention. These are the amazing cake decorating videos by Turkish pastry artist (a term I learned last night) Serdar Yener.

Although all his techniques are fascinating, it’s his process of treating fondant like cane glass with results similar to the art of Venetian millefiori that absolutely knocked my socks off. It would have never occurred to work with icing that way. The man is a marvel!

And as wonderful as his finished artworks are, I think I’m even more in love with his videos. Yener is a natural teacher, and he has an entire website and YouTube channel devoted to tutorials so you can (attempt to) do it Yener’s Way! (He actually doesn’t use the possessive apostrophe, but I just couldn’t live with that.)

In addition to the tutorials for recreating his amazing cake effects, Yener also has many videos on more practical subjects like how to keep condensation from forming on fondant, how to make a stable cake bench in the back seat of a car, and how to use your rice cooker to melt chocolate. I love this guy!

You can follow the fascinating Serdar Yener on his website, and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Yener’s Way

  1. bcparkison
    February 12, 2019 at 8:21 am

    Oh goodness he makes it look so easy….but I have done clay cains and it is not a sure thing. lol.

  2. janhaltn
    February 12, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Can’t find enoough words to express how wonderful I think his work is. Beautiful — Hal

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 12, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    When I saw the thumbnail image for this blog post, I immediately assumed it was about glasswork. It really is the edible form of millefiori glassworking. I could watch every single one of his videos and still never hope to be able to accomplish anything approximating this.

