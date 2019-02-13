Happy day before Valentine’s Day! In the spirit of fairness, I thought today, I’d explore the work of young Korean artist Aeppol, whose art celebrates the joys of living alone. The paintings have a lovely calm and peace about them – something those of us whose houses are shared definitely lack.
Aeppol is a remarkable young woman. Unlike much of her generation, she hasn’t forgotten how to appreciate simple things like nature and quiet.
“If we live busy in the city, we may lose many of the moments we can spend in nature. Especially in Korea, which is famous for “Quick and quick”. But I think that’s why the time in nature is more valuable. I think communicating with nature is really important to me and to my work.”
And though it may appear that her paintings’ subjects seem childlike, Aeppol says they are adults, and their childlike qualities are more about how being alone sometimes feels on the inside.
You can see more of Aeppol’s sweet, peaceful work on Instagram and Facebook.
All images property of Aeppol.
February 13, 2019 at 7:35 am
I’ve seen some of her amazing work in the past, but not these. These are beautiful! Thanks for sharing!
February 13, 2019 at 8:14 am
They really are sweet. Glad you are a fan!
February 13, 2019 at 7:53 am
Oh my…she is dreamy good. Should do books.
February 13, 2019 at 8:14 am
Exactly what I thought!
February 13, 2019 at 11:24 am
thanks for sharing this = yes, they are nice. Hal
February 13, 2019 at 11:56 am
Absolutely beautiful, stunning, and joyful moments ALONE. AMEN
February 13, 2019 at 12:43 pm
heartwarming! i love it when there’s both a dog and a squirrel with her.
February 13, 2019 at 2:08 pm
I would buy a book. And I love the words “dreamy good”, such an apt description!
February 13, 2019 at 3:02 pm
The illustrations are really lovely. They really capture and convey the sense of calm. There is a big difference between isolation and solitude. I think solitude is a choice we can make and embrace and enjoy when we want to feel that sense of peace and calm. Or maybe I just think that way because I live with five other humans and two cats!
