Aeppol

Happy day before Valentine’s Day! In the spirit of fairness, I thought today, I’d explore the work of young Korean artist Aeppol, whose art celebrates the joys of living alone. The paintings have a lovely calm and peace about them – something those of us whose houses are shared definitely lack.

Aeppol is a remarkable young woman. Unlike much of her generation, she hasn’t forgotten how to appreciate simple things like nature and quiet.

“If we live busy in the city, we may lose many of the moments we can spend in nature. Especially in Korea, which is famous for “Quick and quick”. But I think that’s why the time in nature is more valuable. I think communicating with nature is really important to me and to my work.”

And though it may appear that her paintings’ subjects seem childlike, Aeppol says they are adults, and their childlike qualities are more about how being alone sometimes feels on the inside.

You can see more of Aeppol’s sweet, peaceful work on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Aeppol.