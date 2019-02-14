Etsomnia™ 214: Romance is Dead

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
How weird is it that this is Etsomnia™ number 214 and today is 2/14?
I’m lucky enough to be happily married, and I think romance is great. However, just because I’m coupled up doesn’t mean I’ve forgotten how tough dating was. I definitely sympathize with all the singles out there. So if you’re not exactly enjoying your solitary status, this week’s post might help you appreciate your singlehood a little more! Today, we’re looking at the more questionable Valentine’s items on offer. Of course, there are some wonderful things out there that definitely deserve the label romantic, but this being Etsy, there are also some real head scratchers.
“Sexy” redhead cork board for that special someone. Pushpins sold separately.
“Invitation for romance.” These do look like an invitation, but I’m not getting romance.
February 14, 2019 at 7:56 am
We can always count on you to bring in the goods. lol
Happy Valentine day to you.
psI’ve opened an Etsy shop for my cards. Latebloomingdesigns…..be honest but fair. I need to know if I’m completely crazy.
February 14, 2019 at 11:09 am
Beverly, that’s so exciting! I went and had a look, and they’re truly lovely! Dingledoddie is my new favorite word.
February 14, 2019 at 2:20 pm
This whole post was a total knee-slapper!! Very funny stuff!!!
February 14, 2019 at 4:25 pm
Thank you!
February 14, 2019 at 3:20 pm
Thank you for the Valentines’ Day chuckles.
February 14, 2019 at 3:36 pm
There are so many “What the actual flipping heck!?” moments in this week’s episode of Etsomina. The silk flower shroud looks positively sensible compared to that heinous bat thing but the pick of the bunch when it comes to the worst item absolutely has to be that potted head. That’s terrifying awful and I think is a serious contender for worst item on Etsomnia ever.
PS The phrase “potted head” immediately came to mind because that is what we call “head cheese” in Scotland – potted heid to be more linguistically precise. As absolutely godawful as that delicacy is, it is probably still more appetising than that baby’s head in a pot.
February 14, 2019 at 4:26 pm
My father-in-law liked head cheese. The local shops stopped carrying it (because it’s repulsive), so as a joke, we ordered him a 5-lb log of the stuff for his birthday. He didn’t finish it, but he ate way more than I would have thought possible.
February 14, 2019 at 4:44 pm
Where we lived previously, on the west coast of Scotland, it was still popular enough that our town’s grocery store stocked it. This was a store that regularly ran out of wholewheat bread and quit stocking vegetarian foods when they needed shelf space for festive snacks yet they always had potted heid available. I was subjected to “meat paste” as a kid. Nothing could compel me to eat potted heid.
February 14, 2019 at 5:25 pm
That gave me a literal full-torso shudder. Child abuse, pure and simple.
