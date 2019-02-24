I’m not crying, you’re crying.
The lovely folks at Pixar are doing their part to deal with the often-misplaced demonizing of pitbulls. Whether they’re your favorite, they make you nervous, or you’re indifferent to the breed, this sensitive, sweet buddy movie is sure to give you the feels.
I know people get very wound up about pitties and other so-called boxy breeds, but while I’ve seen aggressive ones, I’ve also known total pussycats. I believe that like any animal (or child), it’s all in how you raise them. Unless an animal has emotional problems, you pretty much get back what you put in. You put in love, you get back love multiplied by 100.
Below the video are some pitbull resources and links to rescue organizations. Enjoy!
The animal world is one of Gods great creations .
I am a huge fan, too!
Yup. Totally crying. ❤️
Samesies. Good crying, though!
That was superb. I am in tears.
My mom rescued (stole) a boxer dog who was being used as bait for training some pits to fight by some of her former neighbor. She probably would have rescued the pits as well if she had room, but she did call and alert the SPCA.
