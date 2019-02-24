My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Kitbull

by

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

The lovely folks at Pixar are doing their part to deal with the often-misplaced demonizing of pitbulls. Whether they’re your favorite, they make you nervous, or you’re indifferent to the breed, this sensitive, sweet buddy movie is sure to give you the feels.

I know people get very wound up about pitties and other so-called boxy breeds, but while I’ve seen aggressive ones, I’ve also known total pussycats. I believe that like any animal (or child), it’s all in how you raise them. Unless an animal has emotional problems, you pretty much get back what you put in. You put in love, you get back love multiplied by 100.

Below the video are some pitbull resources and links to rescue organizations. Enjoy!

Resources:

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Kitbull

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    February 24, 2019 at 8:47 am

    The animal world is one of Gods great creations .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Lisa DeCaro
    February 24, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Yup. Totally crying. ❤️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. donnagb
    February 24, 2019 at 10:56 am

    That was superb. I am in tears.

    Donna Gentry Birnbach 917-755-5761

    Please excuse autocorrect and typos as I have man-hands Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Like

    Reply
  4. StellaKate Blue
    February 24, 2019 at 11:14 am

    My mom rescued (stole) a boxer dog who was being used as bait for training some pits to fight by some of her former neighbor. She probably would have rescued the pits as well if she had room, but she did call and alert the SPCA.

    Like

    Reply

