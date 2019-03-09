You know how I’m always wishing I could see the art I profile in person? Well, I’ve seen these artists’ work not once but twice, loved it each time, and still took two years to write this post. That’s embarrassing. This is the mind-blowingly cool furniture made out of reclaimed automotive steel by artists Kristaps Gulbis and Peter Kalins, known simply as Kiel Arto.

The process “..uses a process which reveals the layers of aged paint on metal in unique hues and color patterns on the reborn steel.”



The artists first flatten the steel while preserving the paint job. The flattened pieces are then sanded in carefully-chosen areas, often revealing multiple paint colors. The steel is then sealed to permanently preserve the beautiful finish. The resulting pieces take on the look of topographical maps of undisclosed locations.

I cannot overstate how amazing these pieces are in person. There are some photos below of some of the table tops, but they really can’t do this art justice.

You can check out all of Kiel Arto Design’s mouthwatering one-of-a-kind tables on their website.

All images property of Kiel Arto.