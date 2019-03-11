Paintings, Contraptions, Experiments, Bugs, and Balloons

The article I read about the balloon birds made by Terry Cook said they weren’t suitable for a children’s birthday party, but they don’t know the children I know! After carefully crafting his surprisingly realistic (not a word I expected to apply to balloon animals) birds, he photographs them in the setting where the real thing would typically be found, adding to the realism of the pieces. It made me extra happy to read that Cook carefully removes and deflates the balloons after they are photographed so he isn’t polluting those natural settings.
“I am passionately against careless discard of balloons (or any rubbish for that matter) and never ever leave these in the wild. I still have all the deflated balloons used from the different projects, and intend on keeping them until I can think of something cool to do with them. “-Terry Cook
Cook is a really interesting, creative guy. He describes his work as “paintings, contraptions, and experiments.” What fun! His contraptions include experimental robotics, analog automaton toys with moving parts, and a whole bevy of hilariously useless breakfast-making machines. The Scotland native is also a talented animator, and judging by his Instagram, an total bug, bird, and animal nut. I mostly enjoyed his posts, though he spends an awful lot of time playing with spiders. Yeesh.
You can follow the mad genius Terry Cook on his website and on Instagram.
All images property of Terry Cook.
March 11, 2019 at 9:57 am
Withthe first look…Oh…those are balloons. He is good and I can’t wait to look at the rest.
March 11, 2019 at 10:53 am
He really is great at balloons… and everything else! What fun it must be to have so much creativity and ways to express it.
March 11, 2019 at 10:54 am
Oh my…he is a very good artist too
March 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm
These are absolutely delightful. It definitely adds to their charm to have them photographed in a natural setting.
March 11, 2019 at 2:05 pm
I thought that was so clever! I wonder what the local fauna think when they see them standing there.
March 11, 2019 at 2:07 pm
Oh my goodness! I just had an image flash in my brain of some poor lust-struck drake trying to mount a balloon duck.
March 11, 2019 at 3:25 pm
I dont know why but I was absolutely tickled by this when I first saw it. Very cute.
