The King of Composition

Wai Wah Tso/W&M Paper Art Studio

W&M Paper Art Studio, headed up by Wai Wah Tso, produces some of the loveliest paper work I’ve ever seen. Try as I might, I was unsuccessful at finding out more about the artist, so I’ll just have to talk about what I see instead. I routinely enjoy (and write about) paper artists, but I find Tso’s compositions to be some of the most beautifully balanced and aesthetically pleasing I’ve ever encountered. He’s exceptionally skilled at including just enough detail to represent his subject, sometimes with hints at their environs.

One of the reasons I can’t find out much about Tso is that he doesn’t seem to have been reviewed by any other art sites, and he’s only got 605 Instagram followers. Does this mean I’ve finally successfully found an unknown artist? How exciting is that? Beloved and I positively flipped over the snowy egret piece, so I messaged him about purchasing it. Fingers crossed!

You can follow Wai Wah Tso on his Instagram.