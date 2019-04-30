My OBT

Nouveau/Now

Marina Mika

These are the delicious, modern-meets-Art Nouveau illustrations by Marina Mika. The Croatian artist does all her work using just pen and ink, but her results are lush and highly-detailed and positively gorgeous.

Mika includes unexpected elements in many of her illustrations which somehow work, even though they shouldn’t. (Glamorous roosters?) Most of her pieces include just a single color – usually primary – which sets the scene and sometimes calls out some of the more unusual details in her work. Her judicious use of color is truly remarkable and thoroughly effective.

You can follow Marina Mika on Facebook and Instagram, and you can purchase her prints on InPrnt.

KISS 🕊(+ NEWS: I have decided to take a break from social media for a little while. I want to focus on my drawings and create from the heart – as I believe in quality over quantity. I do not want to create sketches just for posting sake; just to be 'up-to-date' with the latest instagram algorithm or to collect 'likes'. Also, I would like to focus on the important people in my life – the ones who know me as me..the ones who were always there for me..the ones who support me no matter what and have always believed in me, not just as an artist – but as a human being. Social media is the tragicomic unreal reality of today, and consumes so much time that could have had he potential to have REAL meaning. Instead of pressing "❤" too many times in a day -> Give your REAL LOVE to the ones who deserve it ! I am thankful for all followers and supporters of my art forever! ; and I hope to come back with even better pieces after this short break. Wishing you all wonderful hollidays! Be kind. LOVE. DREAM. 🌛💛🌜 #illustration #illustrator #drawing #marinamika #graphic #pierrot #love #kiss #ink #minimalism #art #artist #visualsoflife #contemporaryart #birds #romantic #willowtree #artistsoninstagram #artoftheday #handdrawn #artnoveau #hope

    April 30, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Boy …is she good or what. Great since of design and layout.

    April 30, 2019 at 11:50 am

    These are all very striking pieces. They remind me an awful lot of Aubrey Beardsley's work. I am a big fan of monochrome work with a pop of colour. I will give her a follow on Instagram.

