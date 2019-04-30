Nouveau/Now

Marina Mika

These are the delicious, modern-meets-Art Nouveau illustrations by Marina Mika. The Croatian artist does all her work using just pen and ink, but her results are lush and highly-detailed and positively gorgeous.

Mika includes unexpected elements in many of her illustrations which somehow work, even though they shouldn’t. (Glamorous roosters?) Most of her pieces include just a single color – usually primary – which sets the scene and sometimes calls out some of the more unusual details in her work. Her judicious use of color is truly remarkable and thoroughly effective.

You can follow Marina Mika on Facebook and Instagram, and you can purchase her prints on InPrnt.